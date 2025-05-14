Raptors have interviewed Collin Murray Boyles, Derik Queen, per Osman and Grange

With the NBA draft lottery behind them the Toronto Raptors have begun to conduct interviews with prospects during the NBA combine. The lottery balls dictated that Toronto will have the ninth overall selection in this year’s NBA draft, so they have spoken to a couple of players that they think are obtainable for them at that draft slot.

According to Michael Grange and Libaan Osman, two players that they have spoken to thus far have been Maryland center Derik Queen, and South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles.

Queen made a name for himself in college this season, averaging 16.9 points per game and nine rebounds per game. The 6-foot-10 big man is one of the most coveted centers in this draft, and with center position depth being a question for Toronto, they are showing signs of interest in Queen. Queen’s game is built around his paint scoring, as he uses his strength and post skill to bang down low and score at the rim. Queen is a worthwhile player who can conceivably fall to nine.

Murray-Boyles averaged 16.8 points per game and 8.3 rebounds per game in his second season with the Gamecocks and he is also a player who does the bulk of his scoring at the rim. His touch, length and functional athleticism shine when you watch him play and it makes sense why Toronto is interested in this young man.

With these two interviews it’s clear that Toronto is attempting to focus on getting players who have size, in order to add to the overall size of the team. While these are not the only interviews Toronto will conduct, they are two of the more notable players that Toronto can get at their draft slot.