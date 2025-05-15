Atlanta Hawks showing interest in Toronto’s Masai Ujiri, per Marc Stein

Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri is reportedly being sought after by another team in the league. According to Marc Stein, the Atlanta Hawks are interested in luring Ujiri to their team in hopes of making him their new president of basketball operations.

Ujiri has been the Raptors president since 2013, and under his watch the franchise has seen much success. It was Ujiri’s decisions in both the draft and through trades that led Toronto to multiple playoff runs, including winning Toronto’s first championship in 2019. The Atlanta Hawks are currently in the midst of their own rebuild, after another disappointing season, and with Ujiri’s track record with rebuilds the attraction makes sense.

Toronto is going through a rebuild of their own, which Ujiri is at the foundation of, and Atlanta is seemingly banking on Ujiri choosing their core over Toronto’s core. Ujiri’s contract with Toronto is set to be done in 2026, and there hasn’t been an extension signed yet so it remains to be seen if he will remain here after that.

In his end of season press conference, Ujiri seemed to be in it for the long haul with this new era of Raptors basketball, but who’s to say he won’t explore his options. If Ujiri did decide to leave then the likely man to be next-in-line would be Bobby Webster.