Raptors Draft Steals – Scouting Carter Bryant, Nolan Traore, and Egor Demin – Pull Up Tre w/ Samson

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath discuss the latest in the Raptors realm, and dive deep on some draft prospects.

For those catching up, the Raptors are picking at #9 in the draft:

“After the first portion of the NBA draft lottery the Toronto Raptors now know what slot they will be making their selection. Toronto will be making their pick at 9 in the 2025 NBA draft, a lower pick than the odds projected for them. Masai Ujiri represented the team at this year’s draft lottery and the results were likely not what he was hoping for.

With the team moving in a more win-now approach headed into next season, they will likely be looking for a prospect who is ready to contribute immediately. Toronto had a 7.5% chance to win the lottery tonight as well, the seventh best odds. The Dallas Mavericks who had a 1.8 percent chance to win the lottery wound up winning it and being rewarded with the number one pick.”

Click here for a piece on who the Raptors have interviewed so far.

With the Raptors dropping slightly, there’s new players to look at with the increased range in the draft. The fellas take a look at 3 underdiscussed prospects:

Egor Demin, the Russian star who disappointed in his first year at BYU.

Carter Bryant, the tantalizing, extremely athletic, but low volume diamond in the rough from Arizona.

Nolan Traore, the French star, who commands a pick n’ roll offense at a pro level, but struggles to hit shots at a proficient level.

All of them, to a man (or a young man) have holes in their game. Believing whether or not they’ll fill them? That is in the eye of the beholder.

Have a blessed day.