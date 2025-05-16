Three Raptors trade proposals that could turn this offseason into a homerun

Now that the lottery has come and gone and the combine is almost finished, eyes are starting to move over to the trade market. And when taking a look at who’s potentially available, it’s not hard to see why the talk has started to shift to the trade machines.

The Toronto Raptors’ cookie didn’t crumble like they would have hoped for at the draft lottery, and if the plan is to compete sooner rather than later, Canada’s team has the future draft capital, young players, and sizeable contracts to make things work for numerous teams.

To Toronto: Giannis Antetokounmpo

To Milwaukee: Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Ja’Kobe Walter, 2025 first-round pick (9th overall), 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick, and a 2031 first-round pick

You can’t do a trade proposal piece without starting with Giannis Antetokounmpo, the talk of the town right now. After three straight first-round exits, the “Greek Freak’s” future in Milwaukee is murky, with ESPN’s Shams Charania reporting that the two-time MVP is “exploring the best fits outside of Milwaukee.”

It would obviously take a lot to snag the perennial MVP candidate, but if the superstar wants to come, everybody but Scottie Barnes should be available. The Bucks, who don’t have their first-round pick until 2031, could prioritize getting draft capital back, something the Raptors can offer, especially with the ninth overall pick at their disposal.

With Damian Lillard suffering an achilles injury in the playoffs as well, a potential long-term guard like Immanuel Quickley could also be of value to Milwaukee. RJ Barrett, who is coming off a career year, makes the salary work, while any combination of the Gradey Dick or any of last years’ rookie crop can be added.

To Toronto: Ja Morant

To Memphis: RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji, 2025 first-round pick (9th overall), and a 2028 first-round pick

While it seems more likely that Antetokounmpo gets moved more than Morant, the Grizzlies’ star guard’s name has been thrown around. The 25-year-old’s rim pressure is very much needed north of the border, and if he is available, the Raptors have the pieces to get involved.

Barrett’s contract situation and great year get him involved in a trade proposal again, while Dick and picks are the sweeteners. Once again, you can quibble with what Toronto is giving up in this proposal, but if Memphis values future draft capital and what the trio of wings in this proposal can provide, there’s a path to a deal.

To Toronto: Kristaps Porzingis and 2025 second-round pick (32nd overall)

To Boston: Jakob Poeltl and Ochai Agbaji

Every team remaining in the playoffs has a stretch centre; the Toronto Raptors currently do not. And with Scottie Barnes the centrepiece of Toronto’s plans, a big man who can launch it from deep would make sense.

Toronto needs more size and shooting, and Porzingis provides that. The Boston Celtics need to shed salary, and after Jayson Tatum’s brutal achilles injury, a retooling in Boston may be coming sooner rather than later. The very large Latvian will turn 30 in August and is under contract for just the 2025-2026 season. Things would have to be figured out contractually, but Porzingis’ fit next to Barnes and with the Raptors overall theoretically makes sense.

Boston still gets a big in return in the deal at a lower cap hit in Poeltl, a younger wing who is on a cheap deal (though Agbaji is extension eligible). This is a bit of a wonkier move, but if Toronto can turn two players who have to be paid into a player that theoretically fits better and a second-round pick, it should be considered.