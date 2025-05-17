What would a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade realistically look like for the Raptors?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the talk of the town right now, and it’s completely understandable. When one of the greatest players of this generation becomes potentially available, it’s fitting that people would talk.

After three straight first-round exits, the “Greek Freak’s” future in Milwaukee is murky, with ESPN’s Shams Charania reporting that the two-time MVP is “exploring the best fits outside of Milwaukee.”

Also, according to Brandon Robinson, Antetokounmpo would like to remain in the Eastern Conference.

“Two teams that have emerged as destinations of interest for the two-time MVP are the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.” The New York Times has also named Toronto a “potential destination.”

So, not only is the superstar exploring other options, but coming north of the border has been tabbed as one of those destinations. Masai Ujiri and co. have shown affinity for Giannis for some time now as well, having tried to trade up for him during the 2013 NBA draft, and poking around during his free agency a half-decade ago.

With the lottery done and dusted, Toronto’s cookie didn’t crumble like they would have hoped. That could potentially mean the team could be more aggressive in the trade market, though Ujiri has obviously shown before that he’s willing to pull the trigger on big deals. It’s not like he won’t have the ammo either, as Canada’s team has the future draft capital, young players, and sizeable contracts to make things work in a deal.

With that said, what would a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade to the Toronto Raptors realistically look like? First and foremost, Scottie Barnes would more than likely not be included. When you go and get a star, typically your best player isn’t included in the deal, as you would want to pair those two together. Toronto stood their ground in not including Barnes in a deal for Kevin Durant a couple of years ago, and would do something similar here. Without including the 23-year-old, it might mean that Toronto’s best offer might be lacklustre compared to what others can offer, but that’s something you would have to live with if you’re Toronto.

There is still a lot of common ground, with Toronto having assets that Milwaukee theoretically could value. The first being draft capital. Toronto can trade up to five first-round picks, including ninth overall in next month’s draft. The Bucks don’t have their own first-round pick until 2031, so even though these picks would probably be towards the back end of the first round, Milwaukee would be able to start their rebuild by bringing in guys yearly. Secondly, with Damian Lillard’s unfortunate achilles injury, there is a Grand Canyon-sized hole at the point guard position. Enter Immanuel Quickley. The 25-year-old could help soften the blow of Lillard’s injury, while adding a chunk of the salary needed. RJ Barrett, who is coming off a career year, makes the salary work. The Mississauga, Ont. native is extension eligible, and with long-term money already tied up in other players, it makes sense that he would be in a deal like this. Add in a combo of younger assets that Toronto has, and you’ve got yourself a competitive offer.

To Toronto: Giannis Antetokounmpo

To Milwaukee: Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, 2025 first-round pick (9th overall), 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick, and a 2031 first-round pick

It would obviously take a lot to snag a perennial MVP candidate, but if the superstar wants to come, everybody but Scottie Barnes should be available. While any combination of Gradey Dick or any of last years’ rookie crop can be added, this is a potential framework of something the Raptors could put together.

While Toronto might not have the best deal on the table without including Barnes, depending on what others offer, they can surely be in the mix, and with a superstar up for grabs, that’s all you can ask.