What the Toronto Tempo need to know before the 2026 WNBA draft

The countdown is on, here's a look at key factors the Toronto Tempo must consider as it prepares to build next season's roster.

Exactly one year from now, the Toronto Tempo will be taking the court for the first time as they will kick off the first-ever season with the WNBA in Canada.

But before buckets and history can be made, the league’s newest franchise will need to build a squad. As anticipation for who might don the first baby blue and burgundy jerseys grows, there’s a lot for general manager Monica Wright Rogers and the team to consider.

With the W adding a new franchise in 2025, something they haven’t done in 17 years, the Tempo have the luxury of following in the footsteps of the Golden State Valkyries and learning from how they set up their inaugural season.

During the 2024 expansion draft the Valkyries chose not to select players from every team, purposefully leaving space for ones they might add during free agency and in the 2025 draft. When the free agency period came around, however, they made minimal pickups, and even after selecting three players in the draft, no rookies were added to their inaugural roster. Of course, they still ended up with a full roster in time for the start of the season, but it is peculiar that the newest addition to the league didn’t want to build their identity around rookie talent.

So, what can the Tempo learn?

Golden State selected Lithuanian star Juste Jocyte in the first round of the draft. Judging by skill alone, Jocyte was an excellent selection at fifth overall, but because of her prior commitments playing overseas, she wasn’t a good fit for an expansion team looking for a solid rookie to build their first season around. Turns out Jocyte won’t be playing in the WNBA at all this season, as she has opted to stay and compete with her club in Europe.

At next year’s draft, Toronto must be careful to avoid a similar fate by ensuring they select players who are ready and committed to joining an inaugural roster.

One thing the Tempo has in its favour as an expansion team is low expectations. There will be hype around Canada’s first WNBA team whether or not it is dominating on the court. With unwavering buy-in from fans because of the excitement around the league arriving in this country, there is space for Tempo leadership to take its time building the roster and give spots to developing rookie talent that may not peak until a few more years down the line.

The incoming new CBA is another shining beam illuminating the Tempo’s inaugural season. Many NCAA players with remaining eligibility chose to forgo the 2025 draft in hopes that they could capitalize on a more lucrative rookie deal if they joined the league a year later. This means that next season there will be an influx of top talent—that is already acquainted with playing in the States—available for selection.

Although the draft order for next year is still uncertain, Toronto fans can look at the abundance of options that will be available next season and start dreaming of the first jerseys they’ll be making space for in their closets.

Imagine the upward trajectory of a team constructed around a steadying force like TCU’s Olivia Miles. Or a squad anchored in defensive starpower from LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson. Both options are potential outcomes awaiting the Tempo in 2026.

The incoming CBA has also impacted how veteran talent around the league has negotiated recent deals. In many cases, top players have timed their contracts to end after this season so they can take advantage of the new salary cap that will be available.

Now pair the inevitable incoming rookie forces with the many free agents who will be available next off-season. Players like Nneka Ogwumike, Brionna Jones, and many other possible max players could be available in free agency. The Tempo have the perfect opportunity to match new skills with veteran guidance and build a group worthy of the hype Toronto is ready to send its way.

Even though the start of the 2025 season marks an entire year before the Tempo’s first regular season games, there’s a lot to consider before the final roster list is due. And many lessons to learn.

Toronto has three opportunities to make significant decisions about the squad—the expansion draft, the free agency period, and the 2026 draft. Will it follow in footsteps similar to the expansion teams that came before, or will it develop new strategies to define the tempo of this league in the true north?