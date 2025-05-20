Jamal Shead, other Raptors miss NBA All-Rookie teams

Even in a season that depended so heavily on rookie talent, the Toronto Raptors didn't have any of their youngsters named to the NBA's all-rookie teams.

The NBA revealed their first and second all-rookie squads on Tuesday, and although a Canadian was named to the top team, no Raptors made the cut.

Jamal Shead, one of the Raptors star rookies this season, was the only Raptor that appeared on the voting card. He tallied two votes, that were both second ranked votes, for a total of two points. Five rookies (Tristian de Siva Rob Dilingham, Justin Edwards, Kyshawn George, and Reed Sheppard) finished below him with one point a piece.

Shead had a stellar season in Toronto, boasting an average of 7.1 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists throughout the year. The 22-year-old had a 40.5 per cent shooting percentage.

One of Shead’s most impressive stretches came during the month of March when he hit 16.3 points on 53-percent shooting and averaged about four rebounds per game. He also clocked more minutes than usual for an average of 23.7 during this time. His excellence for the Raptors while they rested top talent earned him a nomination for rookie of the month.

Canadian Memphis Grizzlies centre Zach Edey was named to the NBA’s first all-rookie team after receiving 173 points from the 100-person global media panel. Of his votes, 73 were first place votes that earned him 146, while the other 27 votes were second place ones which earned him a point a piece.

Edey was drafted ninth overall and finished the 2024-2025 season with an average of 9.2 points per game, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists.

The Raptors’ first-round, 19th overall pick, Ja’Kobe Walter did not appear on the voting card, yet he had an outstanding season with the Raptors. Walter contributed an average of 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists each game.

The NBA All-Rookie first team consists of the San Antonio Spurs’ Stephon Castle, the Memphis Grizzlies’ Edey, the Atlanta Hawks’ Zaccharie Risacher, the Washington Wizards’ Alex Sarr, and the Memphis Grizzlies’ Jaylen Wells. The All-Rookie second team has Matas Buzelis of the Chicago Bulls, Bub Carrington of the Washington Wizards, Donovan Clingan of the Portland Trailblazers, Yves Missi of the New Orleans Pelicans and Kel’el Ware of the Miami Heat.

2024-2025 marks the third straight season where no Raptors have been selected to the All-Rookie team.