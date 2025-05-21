How did the former Raptors perform in 2024-2025

The Toronto Raptors’ roster looks a lot different these days, but familiar faces were easy to spot around the league. Some ex-Raptors stepped into bigger roles, some faded into the background, and others stayed exactly in their lane. A few found new homes midseason, while others quietly held down bench spots all year. And, of course, two are about to collide in the Eastern Conference Finals.

It is meaningful that the Raptors have former players succeeding elsewhere. It’s not necessarily a bad thing, as every team has former players thriving elsewhere around the league. But even as the Raptors themselves are resting their team health on lottery balls, there are still (former) Raptors playing real games that matter. Not everyone stood out—but together, they offered a snapshot of what Raptors alumni are doing in 2025.

DeMar DeRozan (Sacramento Kings)

After three seasons as Chicago’s go-to scorer, six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan was finally moved last summer. The deal was a three-team trade that sent the 35-year-old forward to Sacramento, while the Bulls officially committed to a full rebuild after a cycle of play-in appearances and first-round exits.

In Sacramento, the former Raptor stepped into a very different role. He was no longer the offensive focal point. With Domantas Sabonis running the offence through the elbows and De’Aaron Fox handling much of the creation early on, DeRozan had to adjust. Even after Fox was traded midway through the season, his role didn’t change dramatically. He became a steady secondary option who could still take over in moments that mattered.

He stuck with what he knows. Nearly half of his shots came from mid-range, and he hit 46.4 percent of them. That’s not normal in today’s league. But with DeRozan, it still works. He averaged 22.2 points per game with a true shooting percentage of 56.9 percent, which is actually a huge benefit for a higher-usage, mid-range artist who plays at a relatively low-usage position.

There were some early questions about how he and Sabonis would fit together in the halfcourt, with both operating in similar areas. The Kings hit a cold patch in December and made a big call by letting go of head coach Mike Brown, but the season never quite stabilized.

Even so, DeRozan was a constant. He dropped a season-high 42 points in an overtime win against Dallas in February, and in a March game against his former team in Chicago, he became the 27th player in NBA history to reach 27,000 career points. Among active players, only LeBron, Durant, Harden, Westbrook, and Curry have more.

This might not have been DeRozan’s most efficient season, but it was still a testament to his enduring skill set. Fewer touches, smarter looks, and the same old mid-range excellence. At 35, he’s still getting to his spots. Still playing at his pace.

Kyle Lowry (Philadelphia 76ers)

Back in his hometown for a second straight year, Kyle Lowry played 35 games for the Sixers and posted career lows across the board: 3.9 points, 2.7 assists, 1.9 rebounds, 35-percent shooting from the field, and just under 19 minutes per game. A lingering hip issue kept him sidelined through much of the second half, and his role was mostly limited to second-unit minutes and veteran guidance.

Still, when he was out there, he was doing Lowry things—talking on defence, drawing charges, pointing teammates into position. And when he wasn’t playing, he was coaching from the sideline. Teammates and staff consistently credited him as a stabilizing voice in an otherwise volatile season.

There were flashes—13 points and 3 triples against Sacramento in January—but mostly, this was a year about presence, not production. Lowry gave what he had left to give.

In his exit interview in April, Lowry made it clear he’s not ready to hang it up just yet. “I do want to play one more year,” he said, “and hopefully it’s here (Philly).” He spoke about his pride in representing his hometown Philadelphia, his strong relationship with Nick Nurse, and his desire to contribute—on or off the court—to a team he believes still has something special brewing.

Whether the Sixers bring him back remains to be seen, but if this was indeed his final lap, he ran it with the same grit and leadership that made him a Raptors legend.

Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)

Kawhi Leonard missed the start of the 2024–25 season rehabbing inflammation in his right knee. Raptors fans—and really, anyone who’s paid attention in the last decade—know exactly who he is when healthy: one of the league’s most dominant two-way forces. That hasn’t changed. But, as always, availability was the storyline.

He returned in early January and played just 37 games, his fewest since that lost year in 2017–18. Ty Lue managed him carefully, limiting him to 31.9 minutes a night. He averaged 21.5 points per game—his lowest mark in six years—and it took a few weeks before he looked like himself again. His field goal percentage dipped just below 50 for the first time since 2020, but at 49.8 percent on 27.1-percent usage, he remained highly efficient and central to everything the Clippers did offensively.

Then came the reminder. Just when the league started to forget what “Playoff Kawhi” looks like, he delivered one of the most dominant postseason stretches in recent memory.

Against the Denver Nuggets in the first round, Leonard averaged 25.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists over seven games. He scored at least 20 every night and, in Game 2, absolutely torched Denver with 39 points on 15-of-19 shooting— a masterclass that probably deserves a spot in the “best single-game playoff performances” conversation.

The Clippers eventually fell short in Game 7, but Kawhi? He left no doubt. For all the injury concerns and workload management, he remains a playoff nightmare. And yeah—Raptors fans still remember how real that is.

Norman Powell (LA Clippers)

In a year when the Clippers faced more questions than expectations—Paul George gone, Kawhi Leonard sidelined early, and James Harden shouldering the playmaking load—Norman Powell stepped into the spotlight and delivered a career year.

Starting all 60 games he played, Powell became the Clippers’ second scoring option and arguably their most consistent one. He averaged a career-best 21.8 points per game on 48.4-percent shooting, showing off his slashing ability, pull-up game, and catch-and-shoot reliability. Whether working off Harden or creating for himself, he answered every doubt about who would step up when the stars were out.

He dropped 30+ points 10 times this season—a personal best—including a 41-point outburst against the Jazz on February 13. That night, he came just two points shy of matching the 43 he scored back in 2021… wearing Raptors red.

Powell and Harden helped lift the Clippers as high as fourth in the West. The All-Star nod didn’t come, but make no mistake—Powell was one of the biggest snubs in the conference.

Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers)

In his second season (first full season) with Indiana, Pascal Siakam kept doing what he does best—quietly putting up efficient, versatile numbers while making winning plays. The result? A third career All-Star selection and another deep (and ongoing) playoff run for the Pacers.

With Tyrese Haliburton orchestrating the offence, Siakam has settled into the role of Indiana’s go-to scorer. His all-around game gave the Pacers’ fast-paced attack a layer of tactical flexibility. As a point forward who can push in transition, create from the mid-post, hit pull-ups, catch-and-shoot from deep (a career-high 38.9 percent from 3 this season), and score at all three levels, Siakam filled every offensive gap.

And while Haliburton got most of the headlines, it was Siakam who often shouldered the scoring load—especially when defences keyed in on the guards. He has changed his game in Indiana to fit the quick-decision system, but he has kept his scoring punch and only added efficiency.

Since arriving via trade from Toronto last year, Siakam has helped Indiana reach back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals (excited for the OG vs Spicy P battle). His playoff poise, shaped by championship experience, proved vital once again. In Game 4 against Milwaukee, he went 9-for-10 from the field for 21 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists in just 21 minutes—becoming the first Pacer in over two decades to drop 20+ points on 90-percent shooting in a postseason game.

Spicy P is still cooking.

Siakam in Game 4:



21 PTS

6 REB

9-10 FG

+29



The first Pacer in over 20 years with 20+ PTS and 90+ FG% in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/iTroiElKaD — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 12, 2025

OG Anunoby (New York Knicks)

Much like Siakam out in Indiana, OG Anunoby spent this season proving that the Raptors’ midseason trade in 2024 didn’t just send away a defensive stopper—but a two-way star ready for a bigger role.

In his first full year with the Knicks, Anunoby stayed healthy and played a career-high 74 games—logging 36.6 minutes per game under the famously demanding Tom Thibodeau. With more time to gel and a more defined role on both ends, Anunoby took full advantage. His field goal attempts per game jumped by 2.4 compared to last season, and he launched over six 3s a night—up 1.7 attempts from his Knicks stint last year—while still maintaining a rock-solid 37-percent clip from deep, and a career-best 18.0 points per game.

Standing 6-foot-7 with a strong frame, Anunoby transitioned into a full-time power forward role after Julius Randle’s departure and Mitchell Robinson’s extended absence. He brought true defensive versatility—guarding positions 1 through 5 and often taking on the toughest assignments. Compared to Mikal Bridges, OG’s frame allowed him to match up more effectively with bruising scorers and even occasional bigs. Remember last year’s playoff stretch when he held his own guarding Embiid?

And even with that heavier workload, OG stayed sharp: his usage rate rose to 18.3 percent—up 2.6 percentage points from last season’s New York run—but his turnover ratio dropped to a career-low 7.3 percent. More touches, fewer mistakes.

He didn’t just shoot more. He shot smart. He defended. His defensive impact was everywhere, especially during New York’s second-round battle with Boston.

Through 2 games, Celtics players are shooting 7/34 FG (20.6%) with OG Anunoby as the primary defender, per @nbastats.



He has completely shut down the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/XSBbH8OUyP — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) May 8, 2025

Through the first two games, Jayson Tatum managed just 1-of-7 shooting in nearly 17 minutes with Anunoby as the primary defender. The rest of the Celtics didn’t fare much better—going just 6-for-27 when OG was the one in front of them. Those numbers didn’t just tilt possessions. They tilted the entire tone of the series. He was a key reason why the Knicks made it back to the Eastern Conference Finals—for the first time in 26 years.

This season, OG showed why he’s not just one of the best 3-and-D wings in the game, but why he still might be that emerging star Raptors’ fans thought him to be years ago.

Fred VanVleet (Houston Rockets)

In his second season with the Rockets, Fred VanVleet didn’t light up the stat sheet like he used to in Toronto. His scoring dipped to 14.1 points per game—his lowest since 2018–19—and his field goal percentage fell to 37.8, continuing a trend of inefficient shooting ever since he started playing point guard full-time.

Some Rockets fans questioned his shot selection, particularly the deep 3s he often took early in the clock, which didn’t always seem like the smartest look. But context matters. Ime Udoka, for all his defensive intensity and structure, didn’t feature a strong half-court offence.

In that environment, VanVleet’s ball-handling, decision-making, and overall steadiness were crucial to keeping Houston’s young roster on track.

Despite an ankle injury that limited him to 60 games, the 31-year-old still played over 35 minutes a night and dished out 5.6 assists per game. His veteran presence helped steer the Rockets to a surprise playoff appearance.

And once they got there, VanVleet turned back the clock.

Fred VanVleet in Game 6 win:



29 PTS

8 AST

8 REB

7-13 FG

6-9 3FG

9-9 FT



VanVleet shooting 66.7% from 3 over last 3 games.



Rockets force a Game 7.pic.twitter.com/7TyAyWGVRr — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 3, 2025

In the first-round series against the Warriors, he averaged 26.7 points in Games 4-6, including 66.7 percent from 3. He was locked in. His Game 6 performance—29 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists, came right when it mattered most.

With a $44.9 million player option for next season looming, the Rockets recently pushed their deadline to June 29. Whether they renegotiate or bring him back as-is, one thing’s clear: Fred can still hoop. And when the lights are bright, he still knows how to show up.

Jonas Valančiūnas (Sacramento Kings)

Jonas Valančiūnas finally made the shift to a full-time bench role 15 seasons into his NBA career. The Lithuanian big man spent the first half of 2024–25 with the Wizards, suiting up for 49 games—coming off the bench in 37 of them, as the team leaned into a youth movement around rookie Alex Sarr.

Valančiūnas, never known for his quickness, saw his defensive mobility continue to decline. Opponents shot 68 percent at the rim when defended by him—ranking him 51st out of 55 qualified centres league-wide. That, combined with the team’s direction, made him an easy trade candidate as Washington cashed him in for future second-round picks at the deadline.

In Sacramento, though, JV carved out a clear and productive role. He played 32 games for the Kings—mostly off the bench, averaging 16.9 minutes, 8.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game on 55.6-percent shooting and an impressive 84.7 percent from the line. His 21.2 Player Efficiency Rating ranked second on the team, trailing only Domantas Sabonis.

Only 9 players finished in the 95th percentile or higher in Offensive and Defensive Rebounding Talent



1. Jonas Valanciunas

2. Moussa Diabate

3. Jalen Duren

4. Isaiah Hartenstein

5. Nikola Jokic

6. Jarred Vanderbilt

7. Jakob Poeltl

8. Goga Bitadze

9. Jarrett Allen — BBall Index (@The_BBall_Index) April 19, 2025

And when Sabonis was sidelined, JV stepped up. In his nine starts, JV averaged 11 points, 9.8 boards, 2.9 assists and nearly a block in 23 minutes per game.

He’s no longer a starting centre candidate in today’s league, yet he’s still a veteran big who can eat minutes, rebound, and score efficiently off the bench.

Gary Trent Jr. (Milwaukee Bucks)

Gary Trent Jr. joined the Bucks as a free agent last summer and came off the bench for most of the regular season. He played his role well—spacing the floor, knocking down 3s, and giving the offence a boost when needed. He averaged 11.1 points in 25.6 minutes per game, shooting 41.6 percent from deep with a solid 16.2-percent usage rate.

Things changed in the playoffs.

After dropping the first two games to the Pacers, the Bucks put Trent into the starting lineup for Game 3—and he exploded. He dropped 37 points, hit nine 3sthrees (tying a franchise playoff record), and gave Milwaukee life in the series. He stayed in the starting five the rest of the way and averaged 18.8 points in the series while shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3.

But the same concerns that followed him in Toronto showed up again.

Trent isn’t a strong defender. He gets steals here and there, but he struggles staying locked in off the ball and can be targeted in mismatches. On offence, he’s not a playmaker—he averaged just 1.2 assists per game—and he still takes tough, early shots that don’t always help the offensive flow of his teammates.

He’s not a guy you build around. But as a scorer off the bench who can swing a game with his shooting? He’s still really useful—just like Raptors fans remember.

Cory Joseph (Orlando Magic)

Cory Joseph wasn’t supposed to play much in Orlando this year. But with Jalen Suggs in and out of the lineup during the regular season, and eventually sidelined again in the playoffs, Joseph was pushed into a starting role against Boston. And it showed.

He started all six games, played nearly 25 minutes a night, and put up just 5.0 points and 3.0 assists on low volume. The shooting splits weren’t awful, but he gave the Magic very little in terms of creation or defence. He couldn’t keep up with Boston’s perimeter guys, and on offence, he was more of a connector than a threat.

To his credit, he did help settle things at times—getting Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner into their spots and keeping the offence organized. But Orlando needed more than structure. They needed production. And Joseph, at this point in his career, just couldn’t provide it.

Dennis Schröder (Detroit Pistons)

Dennis Schröder’s 2024–25 season was a tale of three periods. After a promising start with the Brooklyn Nets, where he averaged 18.4 points and 6.6 assists per game, he was traded to the Golden State Warriors in December. In Golden State, his performance dipped, averaging just 10.6 points and 4.4 assists over 24 games, with shooting percentages of 37.5 from the field and 32.2 from 3-point range.

In February, Schröder was traded to the Detroit Pistons as part of a multi-team deal. He found a better fit in Detroit, contributing significantly off the bench. Notably, in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks, Schröder scored 20 points, including a crucial 3-pointer with under a minute remaining, helping the Pistons secure a 100–94 victory and snap a 15-game postseason losing streak.

Overall, while Schröder’s stint with the Warriors was underwhelming, his performance with the Pistons demonstrated his ability to adapt and contribute meaningfully when placed in a suitable role. His toughness and fearlessness found a fit in Motor City.

Bismack Biyombo (San Antonio Spurs)

With Victor Wembanyama shut down late in the season, the Spurs turned to a familiar veteran to fill minutes in the middle. Enter Bismack Biyombo—signed to a 10-day and unexpectedly back in a starting role.

He gave them exactly what you’d expect: some rim protection, rebounding, and hustle. In 28 games, he averaged 5.1 points and 5.6 boards in just under 19 minutes a night. He finished well around the rim but offered nothing outside of that. Opponents didn’t bother guarding him on offence, and his 40-percent free-throw clip didn’t help.

Defensively, he still talks and competes, but he doesn’t move like he used to. He struggled with quicker bigs and offered limited help outside the paint. At this point, Biyombo’s best role is as a third-string centre—someone who can step in for spot minutes, but not someone you want playing real rotation minutes every night.

Raptors fans remember the heart. But that only takes you so far in 2025.