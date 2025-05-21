Immanuel Quickley wins NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award

Yet another Raptor was recognized for his off-court work this season. Immanuel Quickley was announced as the winner of the NBA Cares Bob Lainer Community Assist Award winner for the month of April.

Just a month after Chris Boucher was named a finalist for the NBA Social Justice Champion award, Quickley has also stood out for excellent off-court work in Toronto and his hometown town Maryland.

Quickley has set up scholarships at his high school, The John Carroll School, a private catholic high school that exceeds $20,000 for tuition annually. His Immanuel Quickley Scholarship Awards are aimed at five students who play basketball, show leadership qualities, academic success and high character. They’re awarded with a full four-year scholarship plan and are also mentored by Quickley and his Quickley Family Foundation.

He’s also an active participant in the Courtside Care program as well as his own IQ5 Elite Youth Basketball Program, which is catered to 2nd graders all the way up to 8th graders. Courtside Care is a collaboration between the Toronto Raptors, their sponsor, Sun Life and LAMP East Mississauga Health Clinic. An event which was designed to support the health and well-being of others. This year, Quickley spoke with over 120 people, including 50 children, about the importance of both their physical and mental health.

“My mom’s always said the best thing you can do is give back and help people, so yeah, I’ve worked hard to be great on the court, but at the end of the day, it’s really about making sure it’s not just about me and doing things that matter off the court too.”

Quickley will be awarded with the David Robinson trophy and a $10,000 donation from the NBA to the Havre de Grace Boys & Girls Club, which is located in IQ’s hometown.