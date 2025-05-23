Scottie Barnes does not earn designated rookie-scale extension

With all of the criteria now announced for potential contract bonuses, Scottie Barnes will not earn any extra money on his upcoming rookie scale extension.

Almost a year ago, the 23-year-old signed a five-year, $225-million contract referred to as a rookie-scale extension. Standard language in this contract indicates that if Barnes was named MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, or to an All-NBA team before the extension kicked in, Toronto’s face of the franchise would earn upwards of $45-million more in total during the duration of the extension, elevating the contract to a designated rookie-scale extension.

With the MVP going to Hamilton, Ont. native Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Defensive Player of the Year honours going to Barnes’ draft class colleague Evan Mobley, and the West Palm Beach, Fla. native not seeing his name on an All-NBA team, Barnes’ contract remains at $225-million over five years.

Per Spotrac, an estimate of Barnes’ extension, which kicks in for the 2025-2026 season, begins a little under $39-million, gradually increasing to a tad over $51-million in the 2029-2030 season.

Mobley, who was selected one spot ahead of Barnes in the 2021 NBA Draft, will have his first-year salary of his extension begin at $46.4-million after winning DPOY, instead of his original $38.7-million. His 2029-2030 salary jumps all the way up to $61.2-million, a $10-million increase. It’s unfortunate that Barnes won’t earn any extra money, similar to Mobley, but it does give the Raptors a bit more flexibility in team building moving forwards.

Barnes averaged 19.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game last season while shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 27.1 percent from beyond the arc.