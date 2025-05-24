Film Room Scouting Carter Bryant – Samson’s Mailbag

Samson Folk walks through the film that makes Bryant interesting, in addition to answering listener questions.

In addition to Bryant, Samson discusses Pascal Siakam’s huge game for the Pacers, and touches on a few other prospects that listeners are interested in.

Also, Samson brings out the whiteboard and teaches about NBA rotations and defensive strategy, focusing specifically on veer back switches, next rotations, and peel switching – also touching on how the offense responds to those counters.

If you’d like to hear Tre & Samson discuss Bryant, click here.

If you want to read about Bryant, instead of listening, you can click here to read Samson’s piece on him.

“I am looking for him to exhibit more control into his closeouts once he hits the NBA level. Part of Bryant’s effectiveness as a contest artist is his big, leaping contests, but I truthfully would like to see him keep his feet far more often, because watching him absorb drives where the offensive player would usually find advantages – that’s where I think Bryant looks incredible. I think he has the athleticism to strike a healthy balance of aggression and control, and I also like his ability to veer back switch.

He also has a fairly strong bias as a defender towards the paint, which I like. He’s very present as a tag man or as a helper. It kind of depends on how the team that drafts him chooses to utilize him, but he did basically everything at Arizona and put a bunch of good stuff on tape in virtually every role he occupied. With the mix of lead ball handler, full court press, low man, chaser, everything stuff, you can actually try to think of Scottie Barnes’ role with the Raptors this past year, and I think Bryant’s role was somewhat similar. He’s very talented, although still young and mistake prone. It’s to be expected.”

