Scouting UNDERRATED NBA Draft Bigs – Hansen Yang, Thomas Sorber, Ryan Kalkbrenner

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath get together to discuss the latest in the Raptors realm and to scout some more bigs from the NBA draft.

Tune in with one of Canada’s favorite basketball podcasts: Pull Up Tre! The NBA draft is shaping up to be extremely interesting, and especially at the slots where the Raptors are set to pick.

Here’s some notes on the players, but first – Brendan wrote about Sorber, and you can find that here.

Here are some draft notes on the guys:

Thomas Sorber:

Freshman / Georgetown / F/C

6’9.25 / 7’6 wingspan / 9’1” standing reach / 263 lbs

Foot injury ended his season, was described as turf toe initially, surgery on feb 26th.

14.5ppg / 8.5rbs / 2.4asts / 2blks / 1.5stls / 53/16/72 / 58% TS Shot

46% on 2’s as the pnr screener, 13% on 3’s. Clearly has craft to hop step and work off two, wonder about the size at NBA level. Don’t think he has the pop to be a lob threat of consequence. Will have to be very savvy to score. Was generally excellent around the rim at 65% on layups, dunked some, but not a lot, maybe once a game. Shot over 50% on his hook shots, not bad. Shot 1/19 on guarded triples, 16% overall. Sets good screens though, and good footwork on the roll.

Hansen Yang:

7’1” barefoot – 252lbs – 7-2.75” wingspan – 9’3 standing reach – 26in no step vert – 30in max

Turns 20 the day after the draft. 2 seasons for Qingdao in the CBA, 96 games

15.8ppg / 10.7rbs / 3.5asts / 2.4blks / 1stl / 57/29/65 splits

Ryan Kalkbrenner:

Covid SR (5 yrs) / Creighton / C

7’1” / 257lbs / 7’6 wingspan / 9’4” standing reach

19.2ppg / 8.7rbs / 1.5asts / 2.7blks / 65/34/68 shooting splits / 68% TS

3x DPOY Big East. Shot 78% at the rim, 70% on layups, 39% on hooks. Unguarded C&S 3 39%, guarded 32%, no middy volume.

Have a blessed day.