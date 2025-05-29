Why the Raptors should trade down from the No. 9 pick

The future is never certain. (Unless you can hit the Cooper Flagg jackpot.) But for the rest of the teams in the NBA, planning for the future is always an exercise in panic attacks.

Our draft team here at Raptors Republic has done a terrific job demystifying the mists of time in regards to the upcoming draft. Some of the most striking arguments I’ve found:

Brendan Stewart arguing for Thomas Sorber. Some choice quotes:

His screens are so solid they look like they could end bloodlines if you collide with Sorber while he’s setting a pick.

I’ve mentioned before that it’s one thing to have length and positive defensive tools – but it’s another thing to actually use them effectively on the court, which Sorber does. He is, quite plainly, one of the most impactful defenders in this class and arguably the best defensive big.

Samson Folk arguing for Carter Bryant. Some choice quotes:

I think his mechanics and size are what will end up turning him into one of the best shooters from this draft class after a few years in the NBA.

A block and a steal per game aren’t usually huge numbers, but it’s a lot of defensive playmaking in just 19 minutes per outing. Bryant had enough pop to roam the backline at the college level, and I reckon he’ll be able to provide a bit of that punch in the NBA. As far as the steals, a lot of them come from one pass away digs on drivers – which is a very valuable form of defense, and it pairs really well with his ability to recover out to his man.

I’m a big believer in Brendan and Samson, so I’m a big believer in Sorber and Bryant. Some of the other popular names zooming up draft boards include Rasheer Fleming, and Cedric Coward. I like them all tremendously. Perhaps, in regards to the Toronto Raptors, more than the players mocked above them within the top 10, including Khaman Maluach, Egor Demin, and others.

What do Sorber, Bryant, Fleming, and Coward all have in common? All would be relative reaches at pick No. 9. In fact, I think it’s likely most (if not all) of the four could likely be available a few slots down. Perhaps even as low as pick 14 or 15. Which has an obvious solution

The Raptors should trade their pick for a lower one and try to add a second first-round pick elsewhere in the draft.

There are plenty of possibilities here.

Perhaps the Oklahoma City Thunder are the most obvious trade partner with the Raptors. The Thunder are always looking for more home-run picks, and yet they are quickly running out of roster spots with which they can develop first-round picks. The Thunder are picking at 15 and 24. Could both of those picks be had in exchange for pick No. 9? If the Raptors had to toss in No. 39 as well, that could be a very fair deal. Especially if it netted the Raptors both Bryant and Fleming, for example.

The Brooklyn Nets have four (!) first-round picks in the draft, as they’re selecting at Nos. 8, 19, 26, and 27. Would the Nets package 19 and 26 in exchange for moving up to 9? The Raptors could probably still get one of those four at 19. It’s questionable — and the Raptors would of course need proper intel on which teams are taking which players where — but draft night could set up to have such a possibility come to fruition.

Of course, let’s just pretend that someone Toronto loves slips on draft day. VJ Edgecombe, maybe. Take him at 9 and call it a day. Laugh about it. Shake your head in wonder. But pick Edgecombe and be happy. Alternatively, if the top eight plays out how it is supposed to, and nobody falls, yet if all four of Sorber, Bryant, Fleming, and Coward are available at 9, the prudent move would be to trade down to 15 and try to get greedy.

The 2025 NBA draft is likely not as stacked after Flagg as analysts thought a few years ago. And the depth of ‘sure things’ (or as close as you can get after real sure things like Flagg) doesn’t extent to No. 9. But there are a lot of players with incredible, tantalizing abilities that extend far beyond the top nine. So the Raptors have to get creative here. There are chances the Raptors can take multiple big swings rather than just taking the best player available at No. 9.

When there are no obvious stars, the Raptors just need players who look like they can fit into multiple lineup combinations, play both sides of the court, space the floor, and win minutes doing all that. This draft will have plenty of players available who can do all of the above, and it just so happens they could be available after No. 9.

So the answer is obvious. Trade down. Get greedy. Pick No. 9 is a great spot to swing for the fences — and risk striking out. It’s not a No. 2 or 3 pick, where you need a high floor. No. 9 picks don’t always pan out. So may as well risk it all for the jackpot.

And what’s higher risk, higher reward than trading down?