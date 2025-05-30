Raptors NBA draft options at 9th overall: Kasparas Jakucionis

The Villain from Vilnius is arguably the best pure point guard prospect in this draft class. Is he the one who the Raptors need?

Kasparas Jakucionis – 6’4.75 without shoes – Point Guard – Illinois – Age: turned 19 on May 29th

Stats provided by Tankathon

We’re gonna shift away from the focus on bigs for a moment and look towards a player who could easily be argued as the best talent available at the ninth pick. Someone who also fills a massive need for the Raptors as a true floor general and projects to have a high ceiling with his creativity and basketball IQ. The Lithuanian court maestro Kasparas Jakucionis started off looking like a sure fire top 5 pick in the class before a forearm injury nagged at him for the latter half of his season, resulting in poorer play as the months went on. Luckily, his slight slide in draft stock could result in the Raptors ending up with the steal of the draft.

Kasparas Jakucionis boasts an impressive combination of size (6'6"), toughness, pace, feel for the game, playmaking, and shot-making prowess. He's an outstanding pick-and-roll player who plays an intelligent and unselfish style, helping him transition from Europe to college. https://t.co/Ne4psVkslQ pic.twitter.com/7TtTpEh8tE — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 14, 2025

The Offence

You’re going to notice the word ‘creativity’ a lot in this report, because that describes KJ’s game pretty accurately. KJ doesn’t benefit from an overly athletic or bursty physical profile, despite his bigger frame for his position. Despite that, he uses a low centre of gravity and quick shifty movements to throw defenders off their game and get to his spots. He’s very comfortable in PNR sets.

Kasparas Jakucionis moves well for his size pic.twitter.com/j0QJsTxtka — Bijan Todd (@bijan_todd) May 13, 2025

KJ’s playmaking is where he can both shine and falter. Arguably the best passer in the class, KJ’s ability to survey the floor, spot his teammates, and whip out highlight passes will undoubtedly make him his money at the next level. His creativity with his shiftiness and playmaking can project him as one of the NBA’s premier playmaking guards as a higher end outcome. KJ scored in the 83rd percentile of college basketball for points scored off assists (1.246 PPP). KJ also averaged 1.038 PPP in handoff sets and 1.073 PPP in isolation – both very good percentiles.

The problem with KJ’s playmaking is his turnovers. Despite averaging a touch under 5 assists per game at Illinois, KJ also averaged a staggeringly high 3.7 turnovers. I don’t really have much of a problem with this. For one, a player as young as KJ showing willingness to experiment and attempt to deliver high difficulty passes is something that should never be discouraged this early in his career.

His feel and patience are already exceptional, and the more he adjusts to higher game speed and set plays the more comfortable he’ll become – and his turnovers will correct. Will there likely be growing pains as KJ develops? Most definitely, but the reward for patience could be one of the best playmakers in the NBA. At a median outcome, KJ likely tops out as a secondary playmaker who is still comfortable taking primary ball handling assignments on occasion.

KJ started white hot from beyond the arc (41.4% from the start of the season to January) before his 3P% fell to 32%. I have faith KJ will be fine as a shooter – both from that early season sample as well as his 85% FT%. His on-ball shotmaking also decreased in efficiency as the season went on, but it’s hard not to look at his previously mentioned injury as a reason for that.

Shooting skillset:



Although Jaku’s raw %’s don’t show a high level shooter, plenty of indicators do and context is needed. Jakucionis was shooting 41% from 3 pre injury; along with boasting a high FT%.



Jaku has a variety of ways to get a shot off, whether it be with a… pic.twitter.com/HM49z8MNg9 — $$$troudTroii 🥭🦉 (@CJMyGoat) May 16, 2025

He finished 64.4% at the rim using his strength and sturdy frame, though his in-between game could stand to improve (even though NONE of his non-rim 2P makes were assisted, huge for his shotmaking potential). That said, his ability to get to the rim and absorb contact puts him in a great position to draw fouls.

The Defence

KJ’s defence is inconsistent at the best of times, though I wouldn’t call him a lost cause. He has the physical tools to be a good guard defender, plays with patience, has good balance, solid quickness, and definitely gives a damn on the defensive end. It just doesn’t always turn into positive results. He can get burned by quicker and stronger guards and he needs to learn how to use his hands more effectively. Given his strong frame and above average size at guard, I’d still project him as an average defender down the line.

The Fit

#Illini Kasparas Jakucionis said he made growth as a leader and defender in his one season at Illinois.



"Trying to show the example to everybody, not being afraid of the moment."



🎥: WGN pic.twitter.com/Q5yV5EXmdO — Tristan Thomas (@TristanThomasTV) May 15, 2025

KJ has already developed into quite the leader during his time at FC Barcelona and Illinois. He’s no-nonsense, plays with maturity, takes accountability, and thrives in big moments (with a long history of clutch shotmaking at Barca and in FIBA). While the Raptors currently have two point guards in Immanuel Quickley and Jamal Shead, KJ can slot beside either of them. As a bigger guard who averaged 1.025 PPP off catch and shoot plays, KJ is capable of playing off ball as well as taking over the facilitating duties. Neither Shead nor Quickley are playmaking-focused guards, so KJ would fill a need as a table setter for the Raptors and gives them reliable depth at guard.

The Conclusion

Expected Pick Range: 7-14. There was a point where KJ looked like a top 5 pick, but he seems to have settled in the back half of the lottery. Seeing him fall outside of the lottery would be a surprise to myself as well as several scouts I have talked to.

Brendan’s Big Board: Top Ten. KJ has his flaws, but big guards with high feel, creativity, and projectable on-ball shot making ability are a hot commodity in the NBA (just look at the conference finals this year). Getting his turnovers under control is a big step for KJ to take, but if he does, he projects as an efficient and valuable NBA lead guard.

In terms of the 9th overall pick, he would be in the top 3 on my shortlist.