Film Room Scouting Collin Murray-Boyles – Samson’s Mailbag

Samson Folk dives in on the film to highlight the strengths of Collin Murray-Boyles. He also takes on some listener questions.

Tune into one of Canada’s favorite basketball podcasts for another episode focusing on the NBA Draft. We loom ever closer and we’re not any closer to knowing who the Raptors may take at #9, or if they’ll even end up selecting at that slot. Collin Murray-Boyles is generally considered to be one of the best defenders in the draft, and has a really intriguing set of offensive skills.

However, there are easy detractions to make of CMB’s game because of how his size might negate some of his defensive prowess, and how his jumper might eliminate some of the advantages he has on offense. Interesting prospect.

Here are some notes on CMB:

Sophomore / South Carolina

6.6.5 – 7.75 wingspan – 8.10 standing reach

16.8ppg / 8.3rbs / 2.4asts / 1.5stls / 1.3blks

.586/.265/.707 splits / 63% TS

2.9% stl / 4.7% blk

Really great agility times. Was generally faster than guys like Cooper Flagg and Carter Bryant, for reference.

Shot 63% at the rim in college almost 400 attempts. 54% on hook shots. Dunks about as often as Thomas Sorber. Shot 22/30 on his pull up shots at combine, 7/25 on his spot ups. Clearly has to create rhythm for his own jumper, which is a negative.

Here’s the list of players that Samson & Trevon have discussed on the Youtube channel so far:

Cooper Flagg Dylan Harper VJ Edgecombe Ace Bailey Tre Johnson Jeremiah Fears Jase Richardson Derik Queen Jaku Adou Thiero Alex Toohey Henri Veesar Nolan Traore Khaman Maluach Carter Bryant Egor Demin Noa Essengue Rasheer Fleming Cedric Coward Hansen Yang Thomas Sorber Ryan Kalkbrenner Collin Murray-Boyles Kon Knueppel Asa Newell

If you’re looking for the draft writeups that Raptors Republic has provided so far, click here. Brendan has done a tremendous job.

Have a blessed day.