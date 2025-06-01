Toronto Raptors pre-draft tracker: Targets and analysis for the 2025 NBA Draft

With the 2025 NBA Draft a month away and the combine done and dusted, draft news surrounding the Toronto Raptors is heating up.

Toronto’s balls didn’t bounce the way the team would have hoped back at the NBA Draft Lottery, sliding down two spots and landing the ninth overall pick. With the Raptors’ pre-draft process now in the full swing of things, this page will track every reported interview, workout, and everything else in between Toronto conducts leading up to the June 25 draft, while also providing some analysis on each of the players.

Tre Johnson, G, Texas, Freshman

2024-2025 stats: 19.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.3 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-4 3/4 | Weight: 190 | Wingspan: 6-foot-10 1/4

The highest-regarded prospect begins the list in offensive powerhouse Tre Johnson, who met with Toronto at the combine per the Athletic’s Josh Robbins. One of, if not the best, 3-point shooter in the class would certainly help the league’s 23rd-ranked outside shooting team last season. Johnson offers some of the best on-ball creation in the class, and while there are already a lot of mouths to feed north of the border, the 19-year-old offers upside creating from the guard position that might be to good to pass up. Johnson has the secondary skills to also scale down into a lesser usage role next to the core and/or can bring that scoring punch of the bench with some more on-ball responsibility. Johnson more than likely will be gone by the time Toronto’s pick comes up, but if he’s available, Johnson fits in line with the archetype of player the Raptors have drafted over the last couple of years.

Collin Murray-Boyles, F/C, South Carolina, Sophomore

2024-2025 stats: 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-6 1/2 | Weight: 239 | Wingspan: 7-foot-0 3/4

The only sophomore on this list is a popular name at ninth overall for Toronto, and it’s easy to see why, as Murray-Boyles laid it out himself to the Toronto Star’s Libaan Osman at the combine.

“Young roster, rebuilding, just got Brandon Ingram,” said Murray-Boyles. “Great core, great group of guys. They’re tough, switchable. They’re just everything I feel like I can fit into.”

The South Carolina Gamecock met with Toronto at the combine, per Osman, and will turn 20 right before the draft. While there are concerns about his offensive game in the modern NBA with his lack of shooting, height, and high post-up rate, Murray-Boyles is a fantastic defensive prospect and will provide some more size and length in the Raptors’ frontcourt.

Derik Queen, C, Maryland, Freshman

2024-2025 stats: 16.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-9 1/4 | Weight: 248 | Wingspan: 7-foot-0 1/2

Per Sportsnet’s Michael Grange, Maryland big man Derik Queen also met with the Raptors at the combine. The 20-year-old showed an array of offensive skills this past campaign, with his passing, touch, footwork, handle, and overall creation ability standing out. While needing the ball in his hands to be most effective offensively, while also not necessarily standing out defensively (though he moves well), the fit in Toronto is somewhat questionable. However, with Jakob Poeltl’s contract coming up, Queen would offer a longer term theoretical answer at the centre position in Toronto, while bringing in some serious skill and possessing the playmaking hub tools that Poeltl does.

Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State, Freshman

2024-2025 stats: 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.3 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-0 1/2 | Weight: 178 | Wingspan: 6-foot-6

Per Josh Robbins of the Athletic, son of back-to-back NBA Dunk Contest winner Jason Richardson, Jase Richardson, met with Toronto at the combine. The 19-year-old plays a different type of game than his father did, however. For starters, Jase measured in just under 6-foot-1 barefoot, while his father was clocked at 6-foot-6. The son did jump a very respectable vertical leap at 38 inches (11th highest at the combine), though it didn’t quite reach Jason’s ridiculous 46.5-inch vertical. While he is undersized and hasn’t created consistently for himself or others, the shooting, the feel, and defensive activity are all big positives.

Sion James, W, Duke, Senior

2024-2025 stats: 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.3 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-4 1/2 | Weight: 218 | Wingspan: 6-foot-6 1/2

After four years at Tulane, James transferred to Duke to join a loaded incoming freshman class and start on one of the best teams in the country this past season. The 22-year-old in a reduced role saw career-highs in field goal percentage (51.6 percent) and 3-point percentage (41.3 percent), and has clear appeal as an off-guard who defends well, is physical, and plays well without the ball. Per Sportsnet’s Michael Grange, James interviewed with the Raptors at the combine and is projected to be selected in the second round.

Alex Toohey, W, Sydney (Australia)

2024-2025 stats: 10.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-7 3/4 | Weight: 223 | Wingspan: 6-foot-10 3/4

Another second-round target, Toohey, is the only player on this list who didn’t play in the NCAA last season, spending the last two years with the Sydney Kings in the NBL in Australia. The 21-year-old has a workout planned with the Raptors per Michael Grange of Sportsnet, and would fit into an off-ball role in Toronto as a guy who can hit some shots, not turn the ball over, move the rock, while using his height and length defensively.

Lamont Butler, G, Kentucky, Senior

2024-2025 stats: 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.2 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-1 | Weight: 208 | Wingspan: N/A *unconfirmed*

A potential undrafted free agent candidate, Butler was invited to the G League Elite Camp, but failed to receive an invite to the official NBA Combine. The one-year Kentucky Wildcat averaged career-highs in points, rebounds, assists, and field goal percentage (49.8 percent) his lone-year in Lexington after four years at San Diego State. Per Bill O’Rear, the Raptors will be one of the teams to workout the fifth-year senior and would more than likely be a training camp invite and/or a Raptors 905 target.

Jamir Watkins, W, Florida State, Senior

2024-2025 stats: 18.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.5 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-5 | Weight: 215 | Wingspan: 6-foot-11 1/4

Per HoopsHype and his own Instagram story at the OVO Athletic Centre, the Florida State senior seemingly worked out with the Raptors on May 26. This is the second straight year Watkins is going through the draft process and had a great NBA Draft Combine this time around, landing in the top 20 in both the standing vertical leap (31.5 inches) and max vertical leap (37 inches) while finishing with 35 points across both scrimmages. The almost 24-year-old is one of the older prospects in the class and is an inconsistent outside shooter, but his length, physicality, and overall defensive profile are why he is an option for Toronto in the second round at 39th overall.

TJ Bamba, G, Oregon, Senior

2024-2025 stats: 10.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.1 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-4 | Weight: 210 | Wingspan: N/A *unconfirmed*

After starting his career at Washington State, Bamba (no relation to Mo Bamba) made stops at Villanova in 2023-2024 and this past season at Oregon. The 24-year-old brings good size and strength at the guard position, while being able to score and play make off the dribble, helping him earn Pac-12 All-Conference honours in 2022-2023. His consistency in those areas and as a 3-point shooter are potentially why he is viewed as a late second-round/undrafted candidate, as the Raptors will bring him in for a workout per HoopsHype.

Dylan Cardwell, C, Auburn, Senior

2024-2025 stats: 5.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.4 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-9 3/4 | Weight: 261 | Wingspan: 7-foot-0 3/4

Per HoopsHype, Cardwell is another senior who will work out north of the border. The 23-year-old was invited to the G League Elite Camp, but failed to receive an invite to the official NBA Combine. Cardwell’s best attributes are his athleticism, strength, and what he offers as a lob threat with his large catch radius and leaping ability. He isn’t much of a shooter, however, with a career 45 percent free throw percentage (86/191) and only 10 attempted 3-pointers in 166 collegiate games. Cardwell is an undrafted free agent candidate as an athletic, high-energy backup big.

RJ Felton, G, East Carolina, Senior

2024-2025 stats: 18.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.5 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-2 | Weight: 215 | Wingspan: N/A *unconfirmed*

An undrafted free agent candidate, Felton will work out for the Raptors, per HoopsHype. The 23-year-old played well at the 2025 Portsmouth Invitational, shot it well from deep over his four-year collegiate career, and is a fantastic rebounder for his size. Older, shorter, small school guards usually get knocked in during the draft process, as Felton is more than likely a training camp invite target and/or a Raptors 905 target.

Tahaad Pettiford, G, Auburn, Freshman

2024-2025 stats: 11.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.2 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-0 1/4 | Weight: 169 | Wingspan: 6-foot-5 1/2

*Pettiford has decided to return to Auburn for next season*

Pettiford is a dynamic shot creator off the dribble and is expected to work out with Toronto, per Justin Hokanson of On3. The 19-year-old shot 36.6 percent from three on five attempts per game while hitting 36.2 percent of his off-the-dribble 3-pointers. More of a score-first guard, Pettiford is a creative scorer from all three levels with a tight handle, though he is undersized. The Auburn freshman measured in the bottom three in height, standing reach, and weighed the least of everyone in attendance at the combine. Toronto has a track record of bringing in smaller guards, and Pettiford would potentially be an option with the 39th overall pick.

Trey Townsend, F, Arizona, Senior

2024-2025 stats: 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.3 steals, and 0.2 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-6 | Weight: 225 | Wingspan: N/A *unconfirmed*

After four years at Oakland, including being a major part of the Jack Gohlke-led tournament team, Townsend spent this past season at Arizona. The 22-year-old is strong and can defend, though he is a little undersized and has an inconsistent outside shot. Per a post on his Instagram and HoopsHype, Townsend has worked out for Toronto and is currently projected to go undrafted.

Aaron Scott, W, St. John’s, Senior

2024-2025 stats: 8.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.6 blocks

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-6 | Weight: 210 | Wingspan: N/A *unconfirmed*

Per Dave Berov, Scott will work out for the Toronto Raptors. After three years at North Texas, the do-it-all wing spent last season under Rick Pitino at St.John’s. Despite his 3-point efficiency dropping this past season to under 30 percent, Scott shot 37 percent and just under 41 percent from deep the past two seasons, respectively. The St. John’s senior brings a combination of length, shooting, and experience while still only being 21 years old on draft night.

Other Notes

“Many executives around the NBA expect the Raptors to lean toward selecting a player that can help the team win games in the short-term with this pick, rather than a raw project,” Kevin O’Connor in his latest mock draft.

The Raptors were hoping to meet with roughly 20 prospects at the combine, per Michael Grange.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri, following the lottery: “It’s going to be very competitive, that I know…We’re hoping to add a talented player that can come in and compete. (Head coach Darko Rajakovic) is proving to be a one of the good developers of talent and that’s how we need to attack it, (but we will) continue to grow as a team, everybody make a jump and see. Get (Brandon Ingram) back healthy and see how we all jell together.”

Per Libaan Osman, Oklahoma point guard Jeremiah Fears would like to workout for the Raptors. “Toronto is great. I know they’re looking for some specific pieces in the draft and hopefully, I’m able to workout for them.”

*This page will update, so make sure to check back in!*