Raptors NBA Draft option at 9th overall: Noa Essengue

One of the youngest players in the draft is also oozing potential -- and could fall right into the Raptors laps on draft night.

The following is part of Raptors Republic’s series of pieces previewing the 2025 NBA draft. You can find all the pieces in the series here.

I also recently participated in a draft roundtable with a bunch of the fellas (shoutout Adon). Check it out for some NBA draft ramblings.

Noa Essengue – 6’9 Forward -Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany by way of France) – Age: 18

Stats provided by Tankathon

Even though the draft is right around the corner, Essengue is lighting up the German league playoffs:

Career-high 22 points and 14 rebounds for Noa Essengue exploded in Game 1 of the German playoff semis. The 18-year-old showcased his skill level, fluidity, defensive versatility, and feel for the game, knocking down a pair of 3s and bringing impressive intensity on both ends. pic.twitter.com/JLMjHZGsF0 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 3, 2025

The Offence

Noa will make his money getting to the rim and drawing contact. His astounding .80 free throw rate puts him in the upper echelon of prospects who can get to the line and generate fouls, and he converts at a solid-but-could-be-better 73%. Even if he doesn’t get to the line, Noa finished 68% at the rim (75th percentile).

Great and one from Noa Essengue that’s now 9 points and 2 assists on his playoff debut. pic.twitter.com/zYH95bzjge — Josh M (@JknowsBBall) May 17, 2025

Noa runs the floor like a demon, grading in the 93rd percentile of transition scoring efficiency. He’s also explosive off two feet.

The handle and shot are both very much works in progress. He’s shown willingness to shoot it, but a wonky shot with combined with uninspiring percentages gives the impression that he’s a few seasons away from being much of a shooter. The handle is equally awkward and basic, and it’s something that will need to come sooner than later if Noa is going to tap into his potential. If he doesn’t develop these two aspects of his game, his ceiling tops out as a guy who’s pretty much only giving you value in transition. His high centre of gravity and skinnier frame leads to him getting bullied at times.

I like Noa’s passing flashes. Though he’s nothing spectacular as a playmaker, he shows good reads and plays unselfishly, which is all you can ask for from a player of his age and archetype at this point in time.

While Noa Essengue is most known for his defensive versatility & offensive potential, his instincts for playmaking in transition and playing out of the short roll are also noteworthy.



Here's some examples of Noa's passing ability from Ratiopharm Ulm's 3-0 sweep of Alba Berlin. pic.twitter.com/uWkiDDFYAl — Jimmy Rhoades (@CoachJRhoades) May 29, 2025

The Defence

Noa’s very much a tools bet at this point in time rather than an actual good defensive player (sounds familiar). The flashes of potential are as prominent as the head-scratching moments. As previously mentioned, Noa’s frame and unbalanced stance can lead to him getting bullied.

Despite his impressive physical tools, Noa can be a bit of a ball-watcher on defence. His overall impact on the defensive end is inconsistent at best, and he tends to get beat by his man more often than not.

As a help defender, I’m a bit more optimistic. Noa’s long arms and quick hands are pretty useful, and his quick feet can jettison him around the perimeter where he’s able to switch and guard multiple positions. The defensive versatility is easy to project if he can get focused and play with more effort.

The Fit

It’s a bit odd. A forward sized wing who plays like a big doesn’t exactly fit like a glove anywhere on the Raptors roster. Essengue gives the Raptors a foul-drawing weapon who can run in transition, but he doesn’t bolster any immediate needs in the shooting or defence departments.

Luckily, Noa is super young and raw, meaning the Raptors can develop his budding skillset in several different directions. It’ll require some patience before he starts to show signs of his potential, but he can at least give the Raptors an energy option off the bench in the short term.

The Conclusion

Young, athletic, long, with the potential to be a versatile defender, Essengue is an attractive prospect to front offices who may be more attracted to upside, even with his foundational skillset which will get his foot in the door in the league. His transition game and propensity to draw fouls may remind of a baby deer version of Pascal Siakam, but Essengue will need to follow a similar developmental path in order to stay in the league.

Expected Pick Range: 10-20. Essengue’s usually been touted as a mid-teens guy who may experience a sharp rise leading up to the draft, especially if he keeps putting up strong performances in the playoffs. At the same time, consensus around the league is mixed, meaning he could be an inexplicable faller on draft night. I would project him in the late lottery to be safe.

Brendan’s Big Board: Essengue is a Late Lottery talent in this class. As of this writing, I have him ranked 11th, but I’ve found myself bumping him up my board every time I watch more. He provides an ideal NBA frame and his blend of skills combined with his age make him a tantalizing prospect with immediate NBA impact and strong projectable upside if his handle and shot continue to develop.