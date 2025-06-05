Giannis to Raptors, Scottie to Jamaica, Free Agents to Toronto – Pull Up Tre w/ Samson

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath get together to discuss the latest in the Raptors realm.

Tune in with one of Canada’s favorite basketball podcasts: Pull Up Tre.

On Barnes potentially joining Team Jamaica:

“A recent report suggests that talks are underway for Scottie Barnes and a few other NBA stars who are considering joining the Jamaican national basketball team. It’s unknown how plugged in Daniel Blake is with Barnes, but he has gotten news correct about the Jamaican national team in the past.” …

“The last time Barnes represented the United States of America nationally was during the 2019 FIBA Under-19 World Cup, which took place in Greece. He helped them bring home a gold medal at the tournament, where he teamed up with the likes of Jalen Green, Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs and Tyrese Haliburton. Although a lot of players were declining to play for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Scottie Barnes still couldn’t make it to the senior roster (although he was at the tryouts). It’s no secret that the USA are the most stacked roster for basketball at every international tournament as they have a full pool of NBA players that they can construct their roster with.”

On Giannis Antetkounmpo being rumoured to the Raptors:

“Which brings us to Giannis Antetokounmpo. The rumours linking him to the Raptors have only grown. In my mind (this is not reporting, to be clear), this is the most real the rumours have ever been between Antetokounmpo and Toronto. My read is that the Raptors are trying very hard to trade for him, and Milwaukee is of course currently undecided on its preferred course of action.

Meanwhile Antetokounmpo just finished third in BPM in 2024-25, which is more or less where he has finished every season for the better part of a decade. He fits within this cohort of megastars. He has the same wattage, the same abilities, the same pedigree. He just averaged a truly preposterous 33-15-7-1-1 stat line in the Milwaukee Bucks’ first-round loss to the Indiana Pacers. The man has panache.

But are the Raptors ready for him?”

Enjoy the podcast!

Have a blessed day.