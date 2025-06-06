Raptors NBA Draft option at 9th overall: Asa Newell

The following is part of Raptors Republic’s series of pieces previewing the 2025 NBA draft. You can find all the pieces in the series here.

Asa Newell – 6’9 Forward (Big?) – Georgia – Age: 19

Stats provided by Tankathon

I don’t know what to make of Asa Newell. Is he an energy forward at the next level? Is he a perimeter oriented big who would benefit from playing with other big players? The answer to both of those questions is likely going to be yes; but that doesn’t mean that Newell’s potential will be limited by the position he plays.

Georgia forward Asa Newell showed off his effortless springs, nonstop motor, and improving perimeter shooting at Excel Sports’ Pro Day in Chicago. The 6-10, 19-year-old has a strong foundation to build on long-term. pic.twitter.com/uizYYPSrbR — Jacob Myers (@League_Him) May 16, 2025

The Offence

An elite cutter, Newell has a real nose for the ball — slipping backline and flying high for putbacks, where he poured in around half of his points at Georgia.

Asa Newell 1.424 PPP on cutting Possessions is impressive (83% centile)

His ability to read the defense and using holes in the defense has its advantage is the reason he will be a NBA rotation guy pic.twitter.com/Enew21Sm7y — Jaspaire (@JasperSymbiose) June 5, 2025

His touch from the midrange is good and he’s shown flashes of a developing, albeit basic, handle on his straight-line drives. His legs are absolute springs, and he can elevate for some highlight plays at the rim. Even with only 7 rebounds per game, Newell was one of the best offensive rebounders in college basketball.

Man, he runs the floor like a gazelle, too. You can be sure that if a rebound is tipped, he’s running the other way ready to catch a lob. He has soft hands and doesn’t usually fumble passes, which pairs well with his touch at the rim.

That’s about the long and short of it on the offensive end for Asa, as his shot (a touch under 30% on jumpers) is very much a work in progress (though the volume is there where you feel optimistic about him developing as a shooter). He’s also not much of a passer, and his sense in the pick-and-roll is all over the place to a point where he either hesitates for way too long or just doesn’t roll all that often.

The Defence

The defensive versatility is going to be Asa’s main draw in the league, as his mobility and ball-tracking allows him to step out to the perimeter and guard 3-5 in most schemes. He navigates screens quite effectively and absorbs contact well. You don’t want him primarily defending guards regularly, but he’s held his own against smaller and faster players on numerous occasions. As an increasing number of big creators are becoming focal points of NBA offences, having a versatile, mobile, big defender like Newell could be invaluable for the core of a team’s defensive scheme.

He moves extremely well for a big, both laterally and in straight lines. It’s difficult for players to get past him, and if they do, his explosive leaping ability allows him to quickly recover for a block. He’ll be lethal as a weak side rim protector at the next level.

When NBA draft prospects VJ Edgecombe and Asa Newell met at the rim in high school 😳 pic.twitter.com/BNlm7gy3m1 — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) June 2, 2025

Asa Newell hustling in the pro lane agility drill at the NBA draft combine pic.twitter.com/zNJWoKgFao — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 13, 2025

The biggest knocks on Newell’s defence are that sometimes he gets distracted and commits some dumb fouls, and he’s not the most imposing physical presence on the interior, leading to some lower rim protection numbers than you’d want from a big man. That said, his ability to guard the perimeter will make his numbers look more like that of a wing than a big.

The Fit

If there’s one thing the Raptors need, it’s somebody with a non-stop engine. Newell’s energy and hustle would ideally be contagious for the rest of the roster. Despite being a tweener, I think he could slot in off the bench as a 4 or a 5, though I think his long term position is better suited as a forward just due to being more perimeter oriented defensively. He will need to develop the shot in order to maximize his potential there, however.

Cleaning up putbacks and wreaking havoc as a cutter (a Gradey-Asa chaotic cutter combo sounds super fun, actually) would give the Raptors a bit more versatility out of their front court, and a developing shot would ideally help space the floor in a few years.

Short term? You have a guy who gives an absolute damn about finishing the play and starting the next one. Long term? Asa ideally develops into a multi positional defender with a blossoming three-pointer and a handle on straight line drives. Is a star in the cards? It’s not one of the likelier outcomes for him, but I wouldn’t be surprised either given his physical tools, motor, and advanced defensive versatility for his age.

The Conclusion

Newell should be ready to go from day 1 as a player who will provide defensive versatility, explosive leaping ability, and pure hustle. Long term, if he develops his shot, the sky could be the limit.

Expected Pick Range: 10-20. Newell’s been generating a lot of buzz to the likes of Portland, Chicago, and Atlanta in the end of the lottery. The Raptors could end up really liking him and picking him at the higher end of his range.

Brendan’s Big Board: I expect to place Asa somewhere in the 11-14 range by the time everything’s finalized in the next couple weeks. As we get into the mid range of the first round, I want to focus on guys who I believe will be valuable long-term contributors with some guaranteed NBA skills. I have faith in Newell delivering on that front.