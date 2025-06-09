Raptors tabbed as a potential landing spot for Kevin Durant

Rumours surrounding the Toronto Raptors looking to add via trade continue to emerge, but this time it’s about Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.

Per Jake Fischer, Toronto has been linked to the former Most Valuable Player and two-time champion.

“Toronto has likewise been painted by numerous NBA figures as a potential trade suitor for Durant… particularly if Antetokounmpo doesn’t reach the open market. The Raptors, furthermore, would figure to have a more realistic shot at assembling a competitive trade offer for Durant compared to the mammoth offers that the Bucks would inevitably seek for Antetokounmpo’s services.”

On a separate occasion, Fischer would also go on to say that he’s “starting to hear a lot of buzz about Toronto.”

This coincides with earlier reports that the Raptors are looking to add. As noted on the June 1 episode of “The Hoop Collective Show,” featuring Brian Windhorst, Tim Bontemps, and Tim MacMahon, it was also stated that the Toronto Raptors were potentially looking to make a big move this summer.

“The Raptors are a team that is starting to make noise in the league about looking for a big fish,” said Brian Windhorst.

“There are some teams that sniff the ability to make a move, and I think Toronto is one of those teams. And so naturally, any team that wants to make a move this summer, especially a team in the Eastern Conference, you’re going to have Giannis on the board. But Toronto, from their initial conversations, teams in the league are getting the impression that Toronto is going to try and do something. I had an executive tell me yesterday that he thinks this could be an explosive summer.”

The 36-year-old Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 2.0 stocks last season across 62 games with the Suns while shooting 52.7 percent from the field, 43.0 percent from three, and 83.9 percent from the charity stripe. The 6-foot-11 forward is entering the final year of a four-year contract, where he is set to earn nearly $55-million. Of course, that salary is the biggest roadblock to bringing in Durant as Toronto would certainly have enough assets to acquire the four-time scoring champ. At least one of Immanuel Quickley, Jakob Poeltl, RJ Barrett, and Brandon Ingram would have to be included to make the math work, with more than likely two being included.

Per Matt Moore of the Action Network, the Suns would prioritize acquiring a centre back in a trade for Durant.

“The Suns have indicated to teams that centre is at a premium for them in any KD talks. He might stick around, but their biggest interest is in solving the center position, which has been a disaster since moving on from Ayton.”

Whatever the cost it is to acquire Durant, it would certainly be less than what it would take to acquire perennial MVP-candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, whom he and the Raptors have a mutual interest in bringing the 30-year-old north of the border.