Raptors to workout Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year finalist Johni Broome, one other

One of the NCAA's most accomplished players will work out north of the border

Adding to the growing list of pre-draft workouts the Toronto Raptors are conducting is one of the best players in the country last season, Auburn centre Johni Broome.

Per HoopsHype, Toronto will bring in one of the Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year finalists after a stellar super-senior season as a Tiger.

The 22-year-old averaged career-highs across the board this past year in a higher usage role for Auburn, including points (18.6), rebounds (10.8), assists (2.9), and steals (0.9). He was less efficient, however, averaging a career low 51.0 percent from the field (a pretty good career worst), the worst 3-point percentage during his Auburn tenure (27.8), and the second lowest free throw percentage of his collegiate career (58.7 percent).

The Tampa, Fla. native made the All-SEC team in every one of his three years at Auburn, while claiming SEC Player of the Year this past season. Broome helped lead the Tigers to the Elite Four, eventually falling to the national champions Florida Gators. Across the five NCAA tournament games, the big man averaged 16.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.4 stocks, and 1.4 assists while shooting 48.6 percent from the field, 21.4 percent from three, and 46.4 percent from the free throw line.

Broome measured in a bit small at the combine, clocking in at a hair over 6-foot-9 while weighing in at 249 pounds. Broome does have adequate length, however, measuring in with a little over a 7-foot wingspan with a 9-foot and a half standing reach.

The Raptors will also work out Montreal, Quebec native Jahmyl Telfort.

Jahmyl Telfort

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound wing spent the first three years of eligibility at Northeastern, while spending the last two at Butler. Across the 24-year-old’s pair of seasons as a Bulldog, the Canadian averaged 15.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.4 stocks while shooting 45.2 percent from the field, 34.5 percent from 3-point territory, and 79.8 percent from the charity stripe.

It’s encouraging that Telfort’s numbers improved across the board when he moved up in competition, as during his time at Northeastern, he averaged 13.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals. He was also less efficient all over the court during his time in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), shooting 43.0 percent from the field, 30.5 percent from three, and 73.9 percent from the line.

He would end up being the conference’s Sixth Man of the Year, however, while also being named to the CAA All-Rookie team. Telfort would also be named as a finalist for the Kyle Macy National Freshman of the Year Award in 2021.

This is the second Canadian that will work out north of the border this cycle, with Aurora, Ontario’s and Gonzaga point guard Ryan Nembhard working out for the Raptors on Monday, per Sportsnet’s Michael Grange. Ryan is the younger brother of Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard and is a potential undrafted free agent target just like Telfort, with the 22-year-old Nembhard being the more likely of the two to get drafted.