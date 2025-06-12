2025 NBA Mock Draft | First Round Predictions + Raptors Selections

The Raptors Republic crew does a mock draft ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft for the 1st round with Samson Folk, Trevon Heath, Es Baraheni, and Mac Cunningham.
Have a blessed day.
The Raptors Republic crew does a mock draft ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft for the 1st round with Samson Folk, Trevon Heath, Es Baraheni, and Mac Cunningham.
The Raptors Republic crew does a mock draft ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft for the 1st round with Samson Folk, Trevon Heath, Es Baraheni, and Mac Cunningham.
Have a blessed day.