Best moments from 2024-25 Raptors Season #5: Scottie Barnes locks up Durant, beats Suns

The Raptors BBQ dominated Kevin Durant in the Suns in one of their best wins of the season.

This article is a part of a five-part series highlighting the best moments from the 2024-2025 Toronto Raptors season.

There weren’t too many impressive wins from the Raptors in a 30-win season, but on February 23rd, 2025, they pulled off a fantastic feat: locking up Kevin Durant.

While Devin Booker and Bradley Beal combined for 61 points, Durant scored just 15 points on 5-of-15 shooting. This was thanks to incredible defense from Scottie Barnes, who guarded Durant, blocked his shots, forced him into turnovers, and slapped the floor to show off his intensity. In a season that saw Barnes break out on the defensive end, this was perhaps his shining moment.

Another big highlight of this game was that all three of Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, and RJ Barrett played. The trio only played in 16 games this season, but against the Suns, we saw their full potential.

Barnes poured in 20 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. Quickley added 23 points, six rebounds, and eight assists, and Barrett added 23 points, including three straight 3s in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. BBQ had a -12.7 net rating in their 285 minutes together last season, but they each won their minutes together in this game.

On top of that, Raptors legend Chris Boucher added 23 points, 10 rebounds, and four 3s off the bench. It would end up being his third-last game of the season for the Raptors and possibly his final elite performance for the team.

It’s worth noting that this was against a Suns team on the hunt for one of the final playoff spots in the Western Conference. While they wildly underachieved their goals, this win for the Raptors was less about the Suns and more about BBQ playing in a game against a team that was actively trying to win and pulling off an impressive victory.

Enjoy the highlights from one of the best moments of the 2024-2025 season from the Raptors.