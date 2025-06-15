How does the Desmond Bane trade impact the Toronto Raptors?

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Orlando Magic completed a trade with each other that sent Desmond Bane to Orlando, and sent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, four unprotected first round picks, and a pick swap to Memphis. This trade undoubtedly bolsters the Orlando Magic, and alters the playoff picture in the eastern conference for the Toronto Raptors.

After trading for Brandon Ingram last season, it is clear that Toronto would like to make the playoffs this season, and with all the players they have been rumored to be interested in this off season, Toronto doesn’t seem to be finished improving their roster. Toronto has been rumored to have interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Kevin Durant, to name a few, and with Orlando making such a splash move this might propel Toronto into pulling the trigger on a splash move of their own.

Orlando won 41 games last season and that was with Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Jalen Suggs missing extended time, so with a healthy roster along with the addition of Bane, they will no doubt be amongst the top teams in the eastern conference. Currently constructed, Toronto presents as a playoff team, if their stars can remain healthy, with a big trade they could become more than just a playoff team.

Orlando trading four unprotected first round picks for Bane is definitely a hefty price, and it makes you ponder about what the price for Durant may be if Toronto decided to move forward in that direction. Jayson Tatum’s injury also changes the landscape of the eastern conference playoffs as it all but ensures that Boston won’t be at the top of the east this season. With the conference’s best team being on the rebound for a season, it may make sense for Toronto to cash in and see how far they can go. Although Bane went for four first rounders, it may not impact the potential rice for Durant. Bane is 26 years old on a long term contract, while Durant is on an expiring deal and he is 36 years old.

You wouldn’t have to include the same number of picks for Durant as Orlando included for Bane, and you likely wouldn’t have to include Scottie Barnes in any deal as well. To upgrade your roster while also not mortgaging your future is something that Toronto should strongly consider, especially with their counterparts in their conference making big moves. This move may well push Toronto toward trading for an upgrade, but it also may have raised the price tag to do so as well.



