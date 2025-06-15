Why Aaliyah Edwards would be a perfect fit with the Toronto Tempo

It’s never too early to dream about which Canadian ball players could find their way home when the Tempo takes the floor in 2026.

Aaliyah Edwards is prime contender for one of Canada’s first roster spots. The Kingston, Ont. native made a name for herself while playing alongside Paige Bueckers at UConn under Geno Aueriemma, and was drafted No. 6 overall by the Washington Mystics in 2024.

The 22-year-old was a starter with the Mystics in her first season and contributed an average of 7.6 points and 5.6 rebounds over 34 games. Although, the Mystics struggled and missed playoffs with a 14-26 record, Edwards quickly became proof of the impact rookie talent could have.

The Washington Mystics dilemma

In 2026, the Mystics again went after top young NCAA players in the draft. With three picks in the top ten, they had the most opportunity of any team to rebuild with young impactors. With the No. 3 pick Washington secured Sonia Citron, with the No. 4 pick Kiki Iriafen, and with No. 6, Georgia Amoore.

The Mystics were all set for a young rebuild when injury tragedy hit. Amoore suffered an ACL injury in practice that put her out for the season, and Edwards got hit with a back contusion that kept her out of the first two weeks of 2025 WNBA play.

Edwards, due to her injury, was dropped from the starting line and replaced by Iriafen, a move that made the Mystics grateful for so much top centre talent, but also revealed a duplication on the roster. In back to back drafts, the Mystics used top picks to select players who played the same position and who both have extremely similar skillsets. Now that Edwards is back and healthy, she has lost her spot on the starting line, replaced by a player with the same incredible skill who is just one year younger. Off the bench, however, she is still making the same game-altering contributions she’s become known for.

Is there room for two players with similar specialties and abilities in Washington? Only time and game play will tell. But if there’s not, is that entirely a bad thing?

Expansion draft dreams

Granted, we still aren’t sure how the next expansion draft with work given there are two teams joining the W in 2026, but if the Mystics have to make tough choices about who to protect, there could be a scenario where Edwards becomes available. When forced to make a difficult decision, it’s unlikely the Mystics will opt to save two players who fill the same role, and even more unlikely that Edwards would be able to stay in Washington if left unprotected in the draft, meeting she could be available for Toronto to snag.

Edwards offers a solution to each of the Tempo’s inaugural season needs— she’s easy to root for because she’s already involved and known in the community; she knows how to support stars but also lead the way when needed; and she’s a top tier talent.

A continued connection to home

Even though Edwards is known for her dominance on the court south of the border, she hasn’t forgotten the Canadian gyms that helped her fall in love with the sport.

In December 2023, Edwards’ senior year, UConn played a homecoming game in Toronto against the Toronto Metropolitan University women’s basketball team. While in Toronto, Edwards took extra care to engage with young players and pay tribute to the programs that helped her grow her game from a young age.

Then, in 2025, Edwards again returned home, this time to Kingston to visit the student athletes playing at Queen’s University. Even as she sat on the sidelines, Edwards drew a cloud of fans, proving how much she matters to Canadian communities and how her excellence has impacted the others’ passion for the game.