Best moments from 2024-25 Raptors’ season #3: Ja’Kobe Walter’s magical game winner

This article is a part of a five-part series highlighting the best moments from the 2024-2025 Toronto Raptors season.

Depending on your perspective, one of the funniest parts of the Raptors’ season was their refusal to play regular basketball games.

When you thought they were going to win, they’d lose. When you hoped they’d lose (for lottery balls), they ended up winning.

That all came together in the most bizarre game of the season in March versus the Orlando Magic.

The Raptors played their full starting lineup against Orlando in a game they intended to lose but with a twist. Gradey Dick had left their previous game versus the Magic with a lower body injury and the rookie, Ja’Kobe Walter played in his place. It was a physical game, and there were nearly 60 fouls called throughout. Things got heated as a result, with RJ Barrett and Franz Wagner getting into it in the middle of the third quarter.

But the Raptors were humming. Barrett nearly had a triple-double, putting up 22 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists in 31 minutes. Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl each had 17 apiece, and Immanuel Quickley chipped in with 15 points. The Raptors had a 7-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, on their way to back-to-back victories over the playoff-hopeful Magic.

But then, the shenanigans began. The Raptors played Poeltl and Quickley just 3 minutes to start the fourth. They pulled the plug on Barnes with 8 minutes left and Barrett with just over 6 minutes left in a close game.

In came G-League All-Star AJ Lawson, Jared Rhoden, Jamal Shead, and Orlando Robinson to close out the game with the rookie Walter.

The Raptors’ lead quickly evaporated as their healthy starters watched from the bench. The Magic scored 40 points in the fourth quarter, but thanks to Lawson’s clutch shooting and Walter’s stunning game-winner, the Raptors pulled out a victory.

A very normal game. Enjoy the highlights. Viewer discretion is advised.