Raptors NBA Draft option at 39th overall: Sion James

A gritty, two-way tank who makes winning plays. Why would the Raptors want to pass up on this future fan favourite?

The following is part of Raptors Republic’s series of pieces previewing the 2025 NBA draft. You can find all the pieces in the series here.

Sion James – 6’6 Wing – Duke University – Age: 22

Stats provided by Tankathon

Sion James has been a defensive stalwart in today’s combine scrimmages.



6’6, 8’4 reach — exceptional instinct, physicality + defensive playmaking on display. A surefire impact player that’ll be a STEAL in the 2nd round. pic.twitter.com/YCz4i9lM7T — Mohamed (@mcfNBA) May 15, 2025

The Offence

The word ‘versatile’ will make a few appearances in this piece on Sion James. Offensively, he does everything you want for a complimentary player. While starting out as a bit of a non-shooter at Tulane, Sion showed lots of promise as a floor spacer during his last two seasons in college (39.5% on 5.2 attempts per 100 possessions, 41.3% on a touch under 2 attempts per game at Duke). It’s something that he’ll need to continue working on, but Sion has a solid foundation as a spot-up shooter. Almost all of his shots from 3 were assisted, so he’s definitely a complimentary piece in that regard.

Sion has a good-but-not-great handle, and he can use it to his advantage on drives to the rim where he finished his shots at a rate of 58.9% at Duke – impressive for a wing of his size. His tank-like build, quick-twitch first step, and bouncy hops make him quite a reliable (and explosive) option at attacking the rim off the dribble. He absorbs contact well and tends to blow past defenders with his combination of quickness and strength.

Sion is also an excellent playmaker. Though he’s not a primary facilitator by any means, he led the Blue Devils in AST/TO and ranked second on the team in AST% (18.9). Nothing super flashy, but he makes smart, reliable passes that will put him in the good graces of any NBA coaching staff. Role players like Sion who can routinely make smart plays are incredibly valuable.

The Defence

Sion may be a solid offensive player, but he was also flat-out one of the defensive players in college basketball. While his raw numbers may not pop off the page, Sion was an instrumental part of Duke’s elite defence.

Insanely strong and quick, Sion’s 220 lb ripped frame was effective in almost every matchup thrown at him. He pays attention to all players on the opposing team and doesn’t give up on his own matchups. He’ll use his lightning quick hands to generate opportunities and dive into passing lanes, and even if he overextends, he’s able to use his quickness to recover.

It’s likely that Sion will be used to guard 1-3 in the NBA, but he could also guard some 4s if he continues to put on strength. Defence is one area of Sion’s game that will definitely translate due to his elite combination of strength, speed, and IQ.

The Fit

You’re drafting Sion to have a versatile, instant contributor on both ends of the floor. The upside will be limited due to low self creation ability and a three-point shot that’s almost exclusively off the catch, but Sion’s all-around game makes him a plug-and-play option for a Raptors squad looking to make some noise in the East next season. Adding some wing depth and much needed defensive heart and hustle will be huge for the Raptors’ short term competitive plans and long term developmental goals. If the shot continues on its upward trajectory, Sion would become an ideal two-way player on an affordable contract.

The Conclusion

Sion likely won’t be an all-star, but do-it-all role players who bust their asses on every possession are certainly deserving of being picked in the draft. His age and low box score numbers are likely reasons for his fall, along with his relatively newly developing shot, but smart front offices will recognize his value in other areas and feel comfortable taking a sure thing.

Expected Pick Range: 31-45. Haven’t seen much first round buzz for Sion (though that may work out in the Raptors’ favour). I would be surprised to see someone like him fall into the 40’s, but stranger things have happened.

Brendan’s Big Board: I have Sion graded as a late first rounder (24-26 most likely where I’m zeroing in with him). With the skills he provides, I think it’s very likely that he has a long career in the NBA as one of those guys who often pops up in debates like “who’s the best at doing things that don’t show up in the box score”. Guys like Sion impact winning and are incredibly undervalued around the league.