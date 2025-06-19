The Raptors need to choose these players in the draft – Pull Up Tre w/ Samson

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath get together to discuss the latest in the Raptors realm, with a specific focus on the draft.

From Brendan, on Derik Queen:

“In fact, to say that most facets of his offensive repertoire are advanced wouldn’t be a mischaracterization. He has pretty solid vision and ambidexterity with his passing, and has flashed some creative brilliance on occasion. Running the floor, making plays in transition, and filling that creative niche between connector and play-finisher will undoubtedly have teams eager to call Queen’s name on draft night.”

From Samson, on Collin Murray-Boyles:

“Now, the most exciting and impressive aspect of Murray-Boyles’ offense is his driving/attacking game. South Carolina did him very few favors in creating advantages or spacing the floor on his behalf, and Murray-Boyles was dynamite at knifing through the lane and to the rim for finishes with a live dribble. This feature of his game is largely why I find the Jonathan Mogbo comps to be nonsensical. Mogbo played strictly as a big, with no variety to his shot diet. Murray-Boyles was an all out creator at the college level, in the SEC, and was one of the best drivers in all of college basketball in my mind.”

From Samson, on Carter Bryant:

“The pitch, mostly, is that I really believe that Bryant will at the very least shoot the ball and defend it. Those two things are really important at the NBA level. In addition to that, I think he can provide plus rebounding to his team fairly easily. That, to me, is definitely an NBA player, and a good one. It might be the case that you want to aim higher than that with the 9th pick, and maybe you don’t believe in the handle or the floor mapping to come along at all – but I think at least one will.”

