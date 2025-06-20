Raptors work out Nolan Traore, Egor Demin, Hansen Yang, two others

The Toronto Raptors continued to cast a wide net of pre-draft workouts, hosting French guard Nolan Traore, Russian and BYU guard Egor Demin, Chinese centre Hansen Yang, Louisville guard Chucky Hepburn, and Alabama big man Clifford Omoruyi for a workout.

Per Cody Taylor of USA Today, Toronto hosted these five on June 16.

The recently turned 19-year-old Traore was a projected top-five pick coming into this season after a spectacular finish with Saint-Quentin last year. After a rough start to the season, Traore finished strong with his pro club once again, averaging 13.7 points, 5.1 assists, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.4 stocks while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from distance over the final 12 games of the season as a teenager in a pro league.

Traore is a projected first-round pick with his combination of a lightning-quick first step and playmaking ability.

Demin, the other projected first-round pick of the bunch, is a 6-foot-8 point guard who played at BYU last season. The 19-year-old averaged 10.6 points, 5.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds across 33 games for the Cougars. Demin brings an interesting blend of size and passing ability from the guard spot that is hard to come by, leading to the first-round projection.

Yang played the last two seasons with the Qingdao Eagles in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), averaging 15.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.4 blocks, and 0.9 steals while shooting nearly 57 percent from the field. The big man measured in just that, big, at the combine, coming in at 7-foot-1 without shoes, 252 pounds, with a near 7-foot-3 wingspan and a 9-foot-3 standing reach. All of his measurements were top 10 marks at the combine.

Yang is a projected second-round target for the Raptors.

After three years at Wisconsin, Hepburn transferred to Louisville for his senior season and put together the best year of his collegiate career. The 22-year-old guard averaged career highs across the board, including points (16.4), assists (5.8), rebounds (3.5), field goal percentage (43.2), and steals, in which he also led the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) (2.4)

After four seasons at Rutgers, Omoruyi transferred to Alabama for his super senior season. Across 37 games for the Crimson Tide, the 23-year-old averaged 7.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks while leading the Southeastern Conference (SEC) in field goal percentage inside the arc at 73.9 percent.

Both Hepburn and Omoruyi are projected undrafted targets for Toronto.