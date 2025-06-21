6 Players The Toronto Raptors Should Try To TRADE For

Samson Folk explores 6 options he thinks the Raptors should consider this summer as trade targets.

Darius Garland:

The pitch is pretty easy, and quick. Garland is, simultaneously, one of the worlds best passers and best shooters. There’s not many players who can combine those two things at once. Garland has battled a few too many injuries (with the majority being of the freak variety) as the Cavaliers have stalled out a bit too often. They think heir answer, or the one they’re looking for, could potentially be found without Garland on the roster. For the Raptors, you look to add a player that would be the second best point guard the team has ever had, and a guy who would try to punch up at #1. He’s absolutely dynamite. And for those worried about the defense, Garland’s ball pressure defense is actually pretty good.

Cam Johnson:

Already rumoured to be in the mix of proposed Raptors trades, Johnson adds size and shooting to the wing. His ability to create in fits and spurts would be welcome in many offenses and the Raptors are no exception – but the big motivator here is that he can shoot the lick out of the basketball and the Nets appear to have modest expectations about what it would take to get him.

Goga Bitadze:

A bone crusher when it comes to screening, and one of the better defensive bigs in the league across his 20 or so minutes per game. One of the NBA’s best backup frontcourt players is hanging out in Orlando, and with a couple of big men looking to create their foothold, there’s potential for Bitadze to be on the outs.

Corey Kispert:

An extremely talented shooter who actually provides a nice bit of live dribble juice, and a good deal of size. Not only is Kispert a ready made offensive play package unto himself, but he’s on a really great contract over the next handful of years. The time of laboring with the Wizards should be over for Kispert, and while he could fit on many teams, the Raptors would be a fun one.

