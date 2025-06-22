Shai Gilgeous-Alexander becomes first Canadian finals MVP

With their win over the Indiana Pacers in game seven of the NBA finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder have claimed their first NBA title in franchise history. At the helm of this title is none other than Canada’s own Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Gilgeous-Alexander has achieved something that no Canadian NBA player has ever achieved before. After his stellar performance in the NBA finals, he has become the first Canadian NBA player to win finals MVP. This award caps off what was a remarkable season for Gilgeous-Alexander where he earned many different honors. He won the scoring title, he won the MVP, he was named to the All-NBA first team, and now he has a finals MVP. Gilgeous-Alexander is the first player since LeBron James to win finals MVP and regular season MVP in the same season, and it truly shows just how dominant he was this season. After grabbing the ultimate prize in the NBA, the next prize that he may grab is a gold medal for the Canadian national team at the 2028 Olympics.

The future of Canadian basketball is in great hands with a talent like Gilgeous-Alexander leading the charge. He has proven himself to be one of, if not the greatest Canadian basketball players of all time.