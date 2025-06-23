Raptors garnering intrest for 9th pick ahead of 2025 NBA Draft

According to assistant general manager Dan Tolzman, the Toronto Raptors are gathering interest for their ninth pick in the upcoming draft on Wednesday and that they’re considering the possibility of perhaps moving down in the draft order.

In the article, there’s a video of Dan Tolzman speaking on the draft, and he states that there aren’t many options for them to move up; however, other teams are interested in moving into the top 10, including taking Toronto’s pick. He also states that they like where they’re at this year and that there are “interesting” picks at their range, so even though teams are interested in their pick, that doesn’t necessarily mean Toronto is going to trade out of the top 10. As of now, it looks like the Raptors are weighing their options and staying flexible on what can go down on Wednesday night.

The news dropped right after I put out an article on who the experts think the Toronto Raptors will take with their ninth pick, and now it looks like they possibly might be picking even later than that. Should Toronto hold onto its ninth pick or not drop past the 13th pick if they were to trade the pick, it would be their highest draft pick since 2021, when the club picked Scottie Barnes with their fourth pick. The eighth pick of last year’s draft (2024) was technically their highest pick since then, but Toronto lost out on the chance to pick due to the Jakob Poeltl trade back in the 2022-23 season’s trade deadline.

The NBA Draft goes live at 8 PM ET on Wednesday, June 25, for the first round of the draft and will follow up on Thursday, June 26, with the second and final round of the 2025 draft also at 8 PM ET.