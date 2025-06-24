2025 Raptors Republic NBA mock draft

With the 2025 NBA Draft a day away, Coty Wiles and Brendan Stewart combined for a mock draft.

12 straight freshmen are selected to begin the draft, with the draft really starting at pick No.3 with the Philadelphia 76ers.

1. Dallas Mavericks – Cooper Flagg, W/F, Duke, Freshman

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-7 3/4 | Weight: 221 | Wingspan: 7-foot-0

Not much else has to be said about Flagg. The 2025 Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year does basically everything well and should change the trajectory of the Dallas Mavericks. — Wiles

2. San Antonio Spurs – Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers, Freshman

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-4 1/2 | Weight: 213 | Wingspan: 6-foot-10 1/2

The obvious pick, Harper will give San Antonio the best player on the board and some insane backcourt versatility as they continue to build their roster around Victor Wembanyama. — Stewart

3. Philadelphia 76ers – VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor, Freshman

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-4 | Weight: 193 | Wingspan: 6-foot-7 1/2

Edgecombe represents a very valuable archetype in the NBA currently, and it’s easy to see how the 19-year-old’s game could thrive in a playoff setting. The freshman is arguably one of the best athletes in the draft and is the pick over Ace Bailey, who recently cancelled a workout in Philadelphia. — Wiles

4. Charlotte Hornets – Kon Knueppel, G, Duke, Freshman

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-5 | Weight: 219 | Wingspan: 6-foot-6 1/4

Charlotte and Bailey appear to have little interest in one another, so Charlotte goes for a player who fits amazingly beside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. Knueppel’s high feel and all-around play style will finally give the Hornets some cohesion and direction with their core going forward. — Stewart

5. Utah Jazz – Ace Bailey, W/F, Rutgers, Freshman

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-7 1/2 | Weight: 202 | Wingspan: 7-foot-0 1/2

The draft revolves around Bailey and where he ends up, and No.5 seems like a win-win. The 18-year-old has the opportunity to enter a high-usage role, and the Jazz are in the position to take the swing. — Wiles

6. Washington Wizards – Tre Johnson, G, Texas, Freshman

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-4 3/4 | Weight: 190 | Wingspan: 6-foot-10 1/4

Washington was naturally hoping for Bailey to fall here, but they’ll settle for Tre Johnson, one of the best shooters in the draft, who comes to the Wizards as a prospect with the potential to be a high-level scoring option and fill a massive offensive need. — Stewart

7. New Orleans Pelicans – Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma, Freshman

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-2 1/2 | Weight: 179 | Wingspan: 6-foot-5 1/4

With Dejounte Murray recovering from an Achilles tear and C.J. McCollum 34 years old with one year left on his deal, the Pelicans need guard depth. Fears has some of the highest upside in the class, as if he can improve at finishing at the rim while improving his pull-up shooting, it would pair nicely with his handle, quickness, and ability to get to the rim. — Wiles

8. Brooklyn Nets – Khaman Maluach, C, Duke, Freshman

Measurements: Height without shoes: 7-foot-0 3/4 | Weight: 252 | Wingspan: 7-foot-6 3/4

Brooklyn needs a home run. Though I’m personally low on Maluach, there is a slim chance that he can turn into a defensive anchor if he learns the game. His long arms have made teams enamoured with him, and Brooklyn can look to move on from Nic Clayton in order to fill needs elsewhere. — Stewart

9. Toronto Raptors – Carter Bryant, W, Arizona, Freshman

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-6 1/2 | Weight: 214 | Wingspan: 6-foot-11 3/4

The Raptors need frontcourt depth, and there is pretty much no team in the NBA that isn’t looking for what Bryant provides. The 19-year-old didn’t play as much as you would have hoped, but is a great athlete while slotting into a “three-and-D archetype.”— Wiles

10. Phoenix Suns – Derik Queen, C, Maryland, Freshman

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-9 1/4 | Weight: 247 | Wingspan: 7-foot-0 1/2

With a surplus of guards and one of the worst frontcourt rotations in the NBA, Phoenix takes Derik Queen, a big with one of the highest offensive ceilings in the class and someone who can work as a playmaking outlet for Devin Booker. — Stewart

11. Portland Trail Blazers – Kasparas Jakucionis, G, Illinois, Freshman

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-4 3/4 | Weight: 205 | Wingspan: 6-foot-7 3/4

With Portland acquiring Jrue Holiday in exchange for Anfernee Simons and a pair of seconds, the Trail Blazers have a developmental guard spot for Jakucionis. The 19-year-old’s unselfish nature and size slots nicely beside Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe for the future, while Portland can bring him along slowly with Holiday in the building. — Wiles

12. Chicago Bulls – Asa Newell, F, Georgia, Freshman

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-9 | Weight: 224 | Wingspan: 6-foot-11 1/4

Chicago needs frontcourt depth and some defensive juice; both things that Asa Newell provides. — Stewart

13. Atlanta Hawks – Collin Murray-Boyles, F/C, South Carolina, Sophomore

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-6 1/2 | Weight: 239 | Wingspan: 7-foot-0 3/4

The Hawks add another fantastic defender to slot beside steals leader Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, and Zaccharie Risacher. Murray-Boyles adds a little insurance at the centre position with Clint Capela set to hit free agency, while helping insulate Trae Young defensively. — Wiles

14. San Antonio Spurs – Noa Essengue, F, Ratiopharm Ulm, Germany

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-10 | Weight: 204 | Wingspan: 7-foot-0 3/4

San Antonio gets their guy, Harper, at two, allowing them to take a chance on French project Essengue. San Antonio will likely be looking to compete soon, but their flexibility with their draft picks can allow them to bring him along slowly. — Stewart

15. Oklahoma City Thunder – Danny Wolf, C, Michigan, Junior

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-10 1/2 | Weight: 251 | Wingspan: 7-foot-2 1/4

Having everyone on the court who can dribble, pass, and shoot is how the Thunder likes to play, and Wolf can do all those things. Oklahoma City is going to get expensive soon, and Hartenstein only has one more year of guaranteed money. The 21-year-old would slide naturally in as big depth. — Wiles

16. Memphis Grizzlies – Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State, Freshman

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-0 1/2 | Weight: 178 | Wingspan: 6-foot-6

After moving Desmond Bane and Ja Morant’s injuries becoming more frequent, Memphis takes Richardson to supplement their guard depth. The Spartan comes to the Grizzlies with sky-high scoring potential and the juice to operate as a secondary playmaker. — Stewart

17. Minnesota Timberwolves – Joan Beringer, C, Cedevita Olimpija, Adriatic

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-11 | Weight: 235 | Wingspan: 7-foot-4 1/2

Julius Randle and Naz Reid are set to be free agents, while Rudy Gobert isn’t getting any younger at 33. Minnesota could use some depth in the frontcourt, and Beringer is young, massive, and moves well. — Wiles

18. Washington Wizards – Egor Demin, G/W, BYU, Freshman

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-9 1/4 | Weight: 199 | Wingspan: 6-foot-10 1/4

After taking more of an NBA-ready prospect in Johnson, Washington takes a swing on Demin. The freshman had a subpar season, but his immense size and playmaking ability make him an intriguing project who can turn Washington’s fortunes around if he lives up to his potential. — Stewart

19. Brooklyn Nets – Nolan Traore, G, Saint-Quentin, France

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-3 | Weight: 175 | Wingspan: 6-foot-8

After a rough start to the season, Traore finished strong with his pro club for the second-straight season, averaging 13.7 points, 5.1 assists, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.4 stocks while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from distance over the final 12 games of the season. His lightning-quick first step and passing ability could and should have him go higher than this. — Wiles

20. Miami Heat – Cedric Coward, W, Washington State, Senior

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-5 1/4 | Weight: 213 | Wingspan: 7-foot-2 1/4

Miami is somewhat directionless. Cedric Coward comes in with ideal size and encouraging numbers after jumping to Washington State, despite his short season. Miami’s development staff is known for turning players into stars, so Coward looks like a steal here. — Stewart

21. Utah Jazz – Liam McNeeley, W, Connecticut, Freshman

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-6 3/4 | Weight: 214 | Wingspan: 6-foot-8 1/2

McNeeley’s size, shooting, and toughness are too good to pass up here, and after taking the swing on Bailey earlier, Utah goes a bit more conservative with the 19-year-old. — Wiles

22. Atlanta Hawks – Will Riley, W, Illinois, Freshman

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-8 1/4 | Weight: 185 | Wingspan: 6-foot-8 3/4

Atlanta takes Riley to supplement their wing depth after trading DeAndre Hunter to the Cavs. The Illinois prospect had an up-and-down year, but teams are encouraged by his confidence on the offensive end, and the Hawks need more weapons besides Trae Young. — Stewart

23. New Orleans Pelicans – Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown, Freshman

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-9 1/4 | Weight: 262 | Wingspan: 7-foot-6

After acquiring this pick from the Indiana Pacers, the Pelicans add size after taking a swing on Fears. I think Sorber should go higher than this, as his 7-foot-6 wingspan would rank 13th highest in the NBA once he officially enters the league.— Wiles

24. Oklahoma City Thunder – Hugo Gonzalez, W, Real Madrid, Spain

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-6 1/4 | Weight: 223 | Wingspan: 6-foot-10 3/4

Coming off their championship, the Thunder have no immediate or concerning needs. They take a swing on Gonzalez, a project that they can afford to be patient with. You can never have enough Swiss-Army-knife wings. — Stewart

25. Orlando Magic – Nique Clifford, W, Colorado State, Senior

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-5 1/4 | Weight: 202 | Wingspan: 6-foot-8

A dribble, pass, shoot prospect, Clifford does a lot for a Magic team looking to take a step up. Clifford slots in perfectly alongside Orlando’s core and should immediately contribute. — Wiles

26. Brooklyn Nets – Rasheer Fleming, F, Saint Joseph’s, Junior

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-8 1/4 | Weight: 232 | Wingspan: 7-foot-5 1/4

I would be quite surprised if Brooklyn keeps both picks in the 20s, but taking a bet on a polished, veteran three-and-D forward would make a lot of sense for a team just desperate to start hitting on their draft picks. — Stewart

27. Brooklyn Nets – Drake Powell, W, North Carolina, Freshman

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-5 1/4 | Weight: 200 | Wingspan: 7-foot-0

Powell tested fantastically at the combine and is a defensive-minded wing. He is someone who projects to thrive in a playoff series and has some potential untapped juice offensively. — Wiles

28. Boston Celtics – Maxime Raynaud, C, Stanford, Senior

Measurements: Height without shoes: 7-foot-0 1/4 | Weight: 236 | Wingspan: 7-foot-1 1/4

Amidst rumours that Boston has been shopping Porzingis, combined with Al Horford continuing to age, Boston looks at Creighton senior Ryan Kalkbrenner to improve their big man depth. — Stewart

29. Phoenix Suns – Walter Clayton Jr., G, Florida, Senior

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-2 | Weight: 199 | Wingspan: 6-foot-4

Clayton isn’t the cleanest fit on a guard-heavy Suns team after acquiring Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green in exchange for Kevin Durant, but the talent of the National Champion might be too good to pass up. — Wiles

30. Los Angeles Clippers – Ben Saraf, G, Ratiopharm Ulm, Germany

Measurements: Height without shoes: 6-foot-6 | Weight: 199 | Wingspan: 6-foot-8 3/4

The Clippers will likely be punching their tables and walls if Phoenix sniped Walter Clayton right before their pick, so they’ll pivot to Ben Saraf. Essengue’s teammate is a plus sized point guard with high feel and veteran-level ability as a pick-and-roll playmaker. Saraf would be an ideal option as a point guard off the bench for the Clippers, behind James Harden and paired with Ivica Zubac. — Stewart

