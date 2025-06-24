Report: Raptors were interested in Jrue Holiday before Trail Blazers trade

The Toronto Raptors were reportedly in the mix in another trade.

The Portland Trail Blazers acquired Jrue Holiday from the Boston Celtics in exchange for Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks late Monday night.

BREAKING: The Boston Celtics have traded Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers for Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/2ycXQicGkT — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2025

After being in the mix for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who hasn’t officially been made available, and Kevin Durant, who was traded to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the 10th overall selection and five second-round picks, Toronto was reportedly interested in Holiday before he was dealt, per Jared Weiss of the Athletic.

Sacramento, Toronto and Dallas were all interested in Jrue Holiday, but he lands back with the Blazers team that flipped him to the Celtics two years ago. Rumblings started moving earlier this evening that the Blazers were serious about bringing in Holiday to fortify their… — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) June 24, 2025

The recently turned 35-year-old has three years remaining on his deal with an average annual salary of nearly $34-million and a player option in the final season. The 16-year veteran averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals this past season while shooting 44.3 per cent from the field, 35.3 per cent from distance, and 90.9 per cent from the charity stripe.

Per Brian Windhorst, “The Toronto Raptors have been looking to use the No.9 pick to upgrade their roster in the short term. They haven’t been able to find a deal for that yet, but I expect them to continue to be active.”

"The Toronto Raptors have been looking to use the No.9 pick to upgrade their roster in the short term. They haven't been able to find a deal for that yet but I expect them to continue to be active.”pic.twitter.com/wIwV1jRFDK — Coty Wiles (@CotyWilesSports) June 24, 2025

It’s unclear what the offer would have potentially been for Holiday, but Toronto’s top-10 selection has reportedly been dangled in other trades as well, including Kevin Durant.