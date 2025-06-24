The perfect NBA Draft scenario for the Toronto Raptors

There is one scenario where the Raptors end up having the perfect draft. How do they pull it off?

The Toronto Raptors have a plethora of options ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft. Should they trade it all for Kevin Durant? Should they try to trade for another 1st round pick? Should that 1st round pick be a lottery pick? Should they just stay at 9th ,or should they move back?

In my latest video, I break down all of the Raptors’ options ahead of Draft night and dissect what I predict could be a ‘perfect’ night for Toronto.

Here are my final tiers of players, excluding Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and VJ Edgecombe, who I just don’t believe have even a 1% chance of being drafted by the Raptors.

The Perfect Choice:

Ace Bailey

Tre Johnson

Derik Queen

Carter Bryant

Jeremiah Fears

Kon Knueppel

The Good Choice:

Khaman Maluach

Nolan Traore

Rasheer Flemming

Collin Murray Boyles

Cedric Coward

Thomas Sorber

The Fine Choice:

Kasparas Jakucionis

Asa Newell

Danny Wolf

Noa Essengue

Hansen Yang

The Unknown Choice:

Egor Demin

Joan Beringer

Jase Richardson

Nique Clifford

Will Riley

Liam McNeeley

Noah Penda

Conclusion:

The perfect NBA draft for the Raptors would include them selecting one of the players from the “Perfect” tier and trading for another first-round pick. Ideally, they somehow land both Carter Bryant and Derik Queen.

While that might involve some wish-casting, the truth is, the Raptors have a chance to land a foundational piece with their last lottery pick for the foreseeable future. They have to maximize this opportunity and history tells us that they usually do.

Whether it’s Scottie Barnes, Gradey Dick, or the crop of young talent they added in the 2024 draft, the Raptors have proven they can nail this time of the year when they have the time to properly scout.

But which way will they go? How aggressive do they end up being? We’ll see in a couple of days.