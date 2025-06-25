Canadian Will Riley selected by Washington Wizards

Illinois wing and Canadian Will Riley has been selected 21st overall by the Washington Wizards.

The Kitchener, Ontario native averaged 12.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists during his lone season with the Fighting Illini while shooting 43.2 percent from the field, 32.6 percent from distance, and 72.4 percent from the charity stripe across 35 games, starting nine.

At the combine, the 19-year-old measured in at just over 6-foot-8 without shoes with nearly a 6-foot-9 wingspan while weighing in at 185 pounds and boasting an 8-foot-8 standing reach.

The Big Ten sixth man of the year had a strong finish to the season, reaching double figures in 13 of the last 15 games while averaging 15.9 points over that stretch. Riley also set the Illinois freshman record for points scored in an NCAA Tournament game with 22 in the team’s round one victory over Xavier. The one-and-done also set the Illinois freshman record for points in a debut with 31 to begin the season against Eastern Illinois.

In high school, Riley was the top-ranked Canadian prospect and No. 9 overall by 247Sports, No. 10 by On3, and No. 11 by Rivals in the Class of 2025 before reclassifying to the 2024 class. That made Riley the highest-ranked recruit signed by Illinois in the internet era, surpassing Dee Brown from the Class of 2002, who was No. 19 overall.

Riley, an offensively skilled wing with good height and a good feel for the game, was also named MVP of the 2024 Basketball Without Borders Global Camp during NBA All-Star Weekend.

Riley joins Canadian Kyshawn George on the wing in Washington.