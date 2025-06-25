Raptors NBA Draft option at 39th overall: Koby Brea

The following is part of Raptors Republic’s series of pieces previewing the 2025 NBA draft. You can find all the pieces in the series here.

Koby Brea – 6’7 Shooting Guard – University of Kentucky – Age: 22

Stats provided by Tankathon

The Offence

His nickname isn’t “Fuego” for no reason. Brea is, simply, the best shooter in the class. He shoots confidently and efficiently from NBA range with a picturesque jumper on high volume. His form is quick, compact, and with a high release.

Slow-motion look at Koby Brea’s shooting mechanics. The 6’6 wing has one of the most prolific shooting profiles in the 2025 NBA Draft.



This past season at Kentucky

• 43.5% on 5.9 3PA per game

• 45.8% on guarded CnS 3s

• 42.7% on off-the-bounce 3s pic.twitter.com/BJzFDO9XVQ — Jacob Myers (@League_Him) May 26, 2025

Kentucky often used him as a part of plays where he would come around screens and shoot off movement – his footwork is excellent. From three point range, Brea averaged 44% in handoff plays, 46% coming off screens, and 42.4% off the dribble. As far as shots outside the arc go, Koby was automatic.

Footage of Kentucky's Koby Brea from his pro day at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. Easy to see why he shot a scorching 47% for 3 over the past two seasons, but has some other things to work with as well at 6'7 in shoes with good athletic ability. pic.twitter.com/hrA1HH6TNQ — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 20, 2025

The problem comes inside the arc, where Brea scored only 43.8% of his at-the-rim attempts in the half court. He’s not a bursty athlete or particularly skilled ball handler, so I’d expect the vast majority of his offence to come from outside the three point line.

Brea keeps the ball moving and makes smart reads if there isn’t a play run for him or he doesn’t have a clear shot. He’s a team player who isn’t a primary facilitator, but he’s not a black hole offensively and he can make smart reads within the flow of the offence.

The Defence

Um… he can shoot.

In all seriousness, Brea isn’t an impactful defender. He’s skinny, just okay athletically, doesn’t move well laterally, and his defensive output was poor. Not much else to say here except the team that takes him will likely try to hide him on defence.

The Fit

The Raptors need to continue adding efficient shooters to bolster their floor-spacing options if they want to be competitive next year. Brea’s role is simple: shoot the ball and space the floor for Barnes and Ingram. Despite his weaknesses at handling, finishing, and defending, Brea’s elite shooting ability at a solid 6’7 frame will get him on the floor when the team needs a fiery boost from beyond the arc.

The Conclusion

Expected pick range: 35-45. As the best shooter in the class, Brea will be drafted, the only question is where; as his deficiencies give him a wider range at the start of the 2nd round.

Brendan’s Big Board: I have Brea as a second round value target in the late 30’s. His role in the NBA will be very one dimensional, but his elite skill that he brings into the league is highly sought after, and will guarantee that he sticks around for at least a couple seasons. If teams can utilize him effectively on the perimeter and he plays within his role, Brea stands to be one of the better value plays at this point in the draft… I just wouldn’t expect much from his game beyond his elite shooting.