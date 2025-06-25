Toronto Raptors select Collin Murray-Boyles: Instant Analysis

The Toronto Raptors have selected Collin Murray-Boyles with the ninth overall pick.

From South Carolina to the league, this is just chapter one for Collin Murray-Boyles. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/u8Orx1XBL7 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 26, 2025

The 20-year-old averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 58.6 per cent from the field, 26.5 per cent from three, and 70.7 percent from the free throw line.

“Feeling amazing, thankful for the opportunity,” said Murray-Boyles immediately after getting selected.

“Thankful to be here with my family, it’s surreal. I’m still dumbfounded by this feeling, I’m thankful for it all.”

Murray-Boyles measured in at 6-foot-6 and a half without shoes on, 239 pounds, with a near 7-foot-1 wingspan and an 8-foot-10 standing reach.

One of the best defenders in the draft, the South Carolina alum, immediately adds a defensive punch while being scheme versatile on that end. The Gamecocks had a +18.3 NET rating with Murray-Boyles on, while also having a 105.7 defensive rating with him on, and a 117.8 defensive rating with him off (97th percentile).

Offensively, he showed a variety of ways to contribute and put the ball in the basket. Murray-Boyles shot 66.9 per cent (168/251) at the rim, 71.2 per cent (37/52) as a cutter, and 50.9 per cent (27/53) as a pick-and-roll, roll man.

He also showed high feel as a playmaker and connective passer, putting up 41 assists to 26 turnovers over his final 14 games. He’s also comfortable operating as a dribble-handoff hub, something that fits in Toronto.

The biggest area of improvement for Murray-Boyles is the 3-point shooting. The forward shot 26.5 per cent (9-of-34) from distance last season after not making a three (0-for-5) in his freshman season.

A full 1 minute plus video of Collin Murray-Boyles shooting at the NBA Draft Combine last month.



The Raptors got a good look at this in person. pic.twitter.com/WE4dWBstSM — Libaan Osman (@libaanstar1) June 26, 2025

“They have a lot of good scorers, they have Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett, the list goes on, said Murray-Boyles to the Toronto Star’s Libaan Osman.

“They have guys. I feel like I can be somebody who can come in and be a handyman, do that dirty work.”