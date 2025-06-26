Raptors select Alijah Martin at 39 – Reaction + Analysis

Samson Folk is joined by Blake Murphy & Coty Wiles to break down the Raptors 2nd round selection.

From the RR newser:

“With the 39th overall pick the Toronto Raptors have selected Alijah Martin from the University of Florida.

Martin is 6’2 210 pound guard who played five seasons in college. He played four years at Florida-Atlantic, and finished off his collegiate career this past season at Florida where he helped them win the national championship.

This past season Martin averaged a career high 14.4 points per game, along with 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 35 percent from three. He joins Collin Murray-Boyles as part of the Toronto Raptors 2025 draft class.

Martin’s game is highlighted by his physicality and toughness. His constant forays into the paint and tough finishing were key during Florida’s national title run.

He joins a point guard room that currently has Immanuel Quickley and Jamal Shead, so he will surely have to prove himself if he wants to make his way into the rotation.”