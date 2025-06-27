Chucky Hepburn signs two-way contract with Toronto Raptors

Former Louisville guard Chucky Hepburn has signed a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors. Hepburn went undrafted during this year’s NBA draft, but he still has a chance to prove himself and potentially earn a spot on a roster.

Hepburn spent 3 years playing at Wisconsin, and spent his final collegiate season at Louisville, where he played his best basketball. Hepburn averaged a career high 16.4 points per game, and 5.8 assists per game as well, along with a career high 2.4 steals per game while shooting 43 percent from the field and 33 percent from three. His 2.4 steals per game led the conference and empowered him to win the ACC defensive player of the year award, a notable achievement.

It is likely due to his defensive abilities that he was given this opportunity by Toronto as they are constantly looking for defensive talent. It will be up to Hepburn to take this opportunity and try to parlay it into meaningful minutes, whether it be with the Toronto Raptors, or with another team.

