Masai Ujiri is out: What comes next for the Raptors?

The face of the Toronto Raptors is no longer. What does Masai Ujiri's firing mean for the franchise?

In a surprising move, Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment announced on Friday morning that Masai Ujiri has been relieved of his duties as President of Basketball Operations for the Toronto Raptors.

Ujiri officially became President and General Manager of the Raptors in 2013, and led the franchise to a 545-419 record, six Atlantic Division titles, five straight 50-win seasons, eight playoff appearances, two Eastern Conference Finals runs, and, of course, was the orchestrator for the Raptors’ 2019 NBA championship.

Ujiri was also well-known for his philanthropic work with Giants of Africa and Basketball Without Borders, empowering African Youth to dream big and aspire to great heights.

“Today is not an easy day, but as you know, change is not easy,” CEO of MLSE Keith Pelley told the media today in a press conference announcing the firing of Ujiri. “Masai Ujiri has had a monumental impact on the Raptors and on our community during his 13 seasons with the organization.”

While Pelley did not delve into the details, he did mention that the timing of Ujiri’s firing — just one day after the 2025 NBA Draft — was because of a months-long conversation with Ujiri, who requested that he see through the draft process.

MLSE also announced that while Ujiri is gone, they have extended the contracts of Bobby Webster and other front office executives. The organization also announced that it will undergo a thorough search for its next President of Basketball Operations.

I was at the press conference and broke down my thoughts in the video below on what it means for the Raptors’ off-season, their future in the short and long-term, and what to take away from an opaque press conference from Pelley.

Ultimately, we left today with more questions than answers on all things above. Check out the video below for more details.