NBA releases Las Vegas Summer League schedule

We’re not even a week removed from the NBA finals, and the off-season has already kicked off with the blink of an eye. We’ve wrapped up the draft, and now it’s time to see them in action.

The NBA has just released the Las Vegas Summer League schedule for the 2025 offseason, as the tournament will start from July 10th and last until July 20th.

Toronto will be opening up their campaign on July 11th at 8 pm ET against Eastern Conference foe Chicago Bulls. The following contest comes against another Eastern Conference rival as they play the Orlando Magic on July 13th at 6 pm ET. After that, the Raptors take on the Denver Nuggets on July 15th at 8 pm ET, and finally, they wrap up the four out of five guaranteed games against the Golden State Warriors on July 17th at 10 pm ET.

Raptors schedule for Las Vegas Summer League



July 11, Bulls, 8pm ET

July 13, Orlando, 6pm ET

July 15, Nuggets, 8pm ET

July 17, Warriors, 10pm ET — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) June 27, 2025

The format works as follows: each team will play four games, and after all the games are completed, the top four teams will face off in a four-team playoff. If you make the playoffs, you have the chance of playing two extra games through the semifinals and finals, and if you don’t make the playoffs, you get one last consolation game that will take place on July 19 or 20. If there are teams tied at the end of the four games, the tiebreaker is determined by head-to-head (if the two teams faced off), point differential second, and total points third. If those categories still can’t determine a winner, then a coin flip is the tiebreaker. If there are more than two teams tied, the first tiebreaker is point differential, then total points, and then, if that’s not enough, a coin flip will have to be used yet again to award a higher seed.