Report: Clifford Omoruyi signs Exhibit-10 deal with Raptors

Alabama big man Clifford Omoruyi has signed an Exhibit-10 deal with the Toronto Raptors, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic.

Per Cody Taylor of USA Today, Omoruyi worked out with the Raptors during the pre-draft process.

In his one and only season with the Crimson Tide, Omoruyi averaged 7.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals, and 1.1 blocks, while shooting a Southeastern Conference (SEC) leading 73.9 per cent from inside the arc, and 73.4 per cent from the field across 37 games.

The 23-year-old spent four years at Rutgers before transferring to Alabama, averaging 10.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 1.8 blocks, and 0.6 steals while shooting 54.9 per cent from the field across 121 games. Omoruyi also led the Big Ten in blocks in his final season at Rutgers, averaging 2.9 per game.

Over the course of his collegiate career, the big man shot 7-of-36 (19.4 per cent) from distance, while only attempting one 3-pointer last season and missing.

At the G League Elite Camp in 2023, Omoruyi measured in at 6-foot-9 without shoes on, 243 pounds, with over a 7-foot-6 wingspan and 9-foot-2 standing reach.

Omoruyi joins the crop of rookies along with ninth overall pick Collin Murray-Boyles, 39th overall pick Alijah Martin, and two-way signee Chucky Hepburn under contract.

All these guys will potentially make their debut at next month’s Summer League. Toronto will be opening up their campaign on July 11th at 8 pm ET against Eastern Conference foe Chicago Bulls. The following contest comes against another Eastern Conference rival as they play the Orlando Magic on July 13th at 6 pm ET. After that, the Raptors take on the Denver Nuggets on July 15th at 8 pm ET, and finally, they wrap up the four out of five guaranteed games against the Golden State Warriors on July 17th at 10 pm ET.