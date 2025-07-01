Jakob Poeltl signs $104 million contract extension

Toronto Raptors starting center Jakob Poeltl has inked a new contract extension worth $104 million. This deal will keep Poeltl under contract until the 2029-30 NBA season. As Toronto moves toward being a more competitive team, they have locked up the center position for the foreseeable future.

Poeltl’s impact on this team on both ends of the floor is not easily found in this league. His screening ability, his rolling ability, and his playmaking, are all things that contribute to his overall positive value for this team. Defensively, he is a stout anchor that serves as the backline for Toronto more often than not. Toronto’s net rating falls by about 8 points when Poeltl is off the floor, a true signifier of the massive impact he brings.

Last season Poeltl put up averages of 14.5 points per game, 9.8 rebounds per game, and 2.8 assist per game along with 1.2 blocks per game. Poeltl’s new extension could be one that is more backloaded when it comes to a dollar amount per year standpoint.

With this contract, the Raptors entire starting lineup is now under long term deals. Even with the recent changes in the front office, Toronto is still trying to maintain their stability.