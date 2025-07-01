Report: Raptors bring in Mamukelashvili

The Toronto Raptors have signed big man Sandro Mamukelashvili, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Mamukelashvili (ma-MOO-kell-osh-VEE-lee) has reportedly signed a two-year, $5.5-million deal with Toronto, including a player option in the second year. The 6-foot-11, 240-pound big has averaged 6.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 0.6 stocks while shooting 48.0 per cent from the field, 34.9 per cent from distance, and 72.5 per cent from the charity stripe over 126 games with the San Antonio Spurs.

Before that, Mamukelashvili spent a year and a half with the Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 3.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.6 assists while shooting 43.9 per cent from the field, 34.5 per cent from distance, and 75.0 per cent from the free-throw line across 65 games.

The 26-year-old also put up one of the craziest stat lines last season, to the tune of 34 points on 13-of-14 from the field and 7-for-7 from deep, with nine rebounds sprinkled on top in only 19 minutes.

This now means the Raptor roster is full, with 14 guaranteed contracts, the 15th presumably being Jamison Battle’s who’s contract fully guarantees on July 10, with all three two-way spots taken up.