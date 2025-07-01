Report: Raptors waive Jared Rhoden

The busy day continued for the Toronto Raptors on Canada Day and day 2 of free agency as the Raptors waived Jared Rhoden from his two-way contract.

Toronto started the day by making their first move of the free agency period by bringing in a new player from the San Antonio Spurs bigman, Sandro Mamukelashvili, and then immediately re-signed Jakob Poeltl for another four years. Finally, Toronto finishes its Canada Day by releasing Jared Rhoden, who was a mainstay in the Raptors rotation late during the regular season.

Rhoden was set to make $636,434 on his two-way contract for the 2025/26 season (per hoopshype). He finished out the 2024/25 regular season, averaging 12.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1 steal per game while shooting just below 55 percent overall and shooting just below 92 percent from the free throw line during the last two months of the regular season when he was a regular in the rotation, averaging 23.1 minutes over those two months.

In his last outing as a Raptor, Rhoden put up 27 points along with 7 rebounds, 4 assists, while shooting above 60 percent from the field and beyond the three-point line. He entered the offseason (April 22) requiring shoulder surgery, which put him out for four to six months.

After the signing of Mamukelashvili, Toronto’s roster was pretty much locked into place, but with this move, it now opens up one more two-way spot for the Raptors.

Rhoden, who’s turning 26 during the 2025/26 season, will look to find a new home as he previously had stints with the Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors.