Who can be the next President of the Toronto Raptors?

The Toronto Raptors won’t have a shortage of options when it comes to finding their next President of Basketball Operations.

But an excess of choice can often be a burden.

They will likely take their time to find the right fit to fill the gigantic void left by long-time Prez Masai Ujiri. But who could it be?

Bobby Webster

The clear front-runner for the job. He’s experienced and has been groomed for this position from day 1. If MLSE is preaching stability, Webster is the choice.

Bob Myers

The architect of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. A pipe-dream because of how much he’d cost and how hard it’d be to pry him away from television. A fun idea to think about.

Alex Saratsis

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s long-time agent, who also represents Bam Adebayo and Ochai Agbaji (among others). He was in the running for the Presidential role in Atlanta before they moved away from the idea of hiring one entirely, but hiring Saratsis would fit the build of what front offices are starting to do more: hire agents.

Marc Eversley

The Chicago Bulls GM has Canadian roots—a long-time executive who has ties to the Raptors and Canadian basketball.

Steve Nash

A Canadian legend with gravitas and an outstanding reputation league-wide, who has very little experience in a front-office role. Coaching didn’t suit him, but maybe an executive role does? He thrived in Golden State doing so.

Elton Brand

He’s the General Manager of the Philadelphia 76ers and a CAA client. Can he be pulled away from Philly to come to Toronto? We’ll see!

Check out my video breaking down all these options and more, as well as detailing that it will likely be a slow free agency for the Toronto Raptors as we head to the Las Vegas Summer League.

Enjoy!