Raptors release Summer League roster

It’s that time of the year again, as we are just over a week away from the Las Vegas Summer League getting underway. That means that it’s time for teams to announce their summer league rosters, and that’s exactly what the Toronto Raptors just did.

Raptors roster for Summer League includes Battle, Mogbo, Shead, and Walter, plus the two non-guarantees in Lawson and Castleton, a returning Chomche, the draft picks/UDFA, and a few 905ers. Fun group! pic.twitter.com/Vx07mcC8Dv — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) July 2, 2025

The first thing that jumps out is that the full rookie class from last year’s roster is all here with Jamal Shead, Jamison Battle, Jonathan Mogbo, Ja’Kobe Walter and Ulrich Chomche.

Chomche only appeared in seven games last season as he had his rookie year cut short in February when he tore his ACL in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers. He saw a career high of 12 minutes as he registered just a block and two rebounds, but it was a great showing as he did a good job defending the 2022/23 NBA Most Valuable Player, Joel Embiid. The Raptors totalled out at 103.9 Defensive Rating for that game, and Chomche was a 107 himself (per Basketball-Reference).

Other familiar names include Colin Castleton, who was a mainstay in the rotation late in the season for the Toronto Raptors, and Brampton’s own, A.J. Lawson, who impressed late in the season to earn himself a new contract going into the 2025/26 season.

This will be the first chance we get to see the 2025 rookie class in Raptors red as the roster includes the 9th pick, Collin Murray-Boyles, the 39th pick, Alijah Martin, Chucky Hepburn who was signed to a two-way contract shortly after the draft was over and Clifford Omoruyi who was give an Exhibit-10 deal.

James Wade will be in charge of the young Summer League roster as he’s regularly a part of the Toronto Raptors’ assistant coaching staff. He’s been a part of the staff ever since Darko Rajakovic came into town in 2023.