The Raptors New Era Has Begun

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath discuss the latest in the Raptors realm.

The fellas discuss the transactions around the Raptors frontcourt, and the looming Summer League competition – which they think the Raptors could win.

There’s no question that the Raptors are in a new era with Masai Ujiri’s departure – and Trevon finally gets to say his peace on it. Harkening back to the Raptors he watched as a young man, he’s nervous about what a future without Ujiri looks like.

On top of all that, Trevon gets his very first NBA credential. The fellas find out live on the podcast and celebrate this milestone for Tre.

More on the Jakob extension:

“Toronto Raptors starting center Jakob Poeltl has inked a new contract extension worth $104 million. This deal will keep Poeltl under contract until the 2029-30 NBA season. As Toronto moves toward being a more competitive team, they have locked up the center position for the foreseeable future.

Poeltl’s impact on this team on both ends of the floor is not easily found in this league. His screening ability, his rolling ability, and his playmaking, are all things that contribute to his overall positive value for this team. Defensively, he is a stout anchor that serves as the backline for Toronto more often than not. Toronto’s net rating falls by about 8 points when Poeltl is off the floor, a true signifier of the massive impact he brings.”

More on the Mamu signing:

“Mamukelashvili (ma-MOO-kell-osh-VEE-lee) has reportedly signed a two-year, $5.5-million deal with Toronto, including a player option in the second year. The 6-foot-11, 240-pound big has averaged 6.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 0.6 stocks while shooting 48.0 per cent from the field, 34.9 per cent from distance, and 72.5 per cent from the charity stripe over 126 games with the San Antonio Spurs.”

Have a blessed day.