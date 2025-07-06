An Optimist’s Take For Every Raptor – Samson’s Mailbag

Samson Folk talks about every Raptor from the brighter side of things.

For more on the players:

Es on the Ingram trade + extension:

“Ingram didn’t play a single game for the Raptors this season but what he brings on the floor for a team that is starved of offensive creation is unquestionable. He is a potent mid-range scorer, a proficient pick-and-roll ballhandler, a solid catch-and-shoot player, and can play well off of Scottie Barnes, similar to how Pascal Siakam did.

Ultimately, even without playing a game, this was the biggest and most positive thing to happen for the Raptors this season: acquiring an All-Star-level talent without giving up anything significant.

How the rest of Ingram’s tenure in Toronto pans out will be the true test to see whether this was the best moment of the Raptors’ 2024-2025 season. He needs to stay healthy and mesh well with their current nucleus, or, at the very least, play to a level where he recoups his value around the league.

But it’s easy to forget just how talented Ingram is and the potential of the high-level player the Raptors now have long-term.”

More on the Jakob extension:

“Toronto Raptors starting center Jakob Poeltl has inked a new contract extension worth $104 million. This deal will keep Poeltl under contract until the 2029-30 NBA season. As Toronto moves toward being a more competitive team, they have locked up the center position for the foreseeable future.

Poeltl’s impact on this team on both ends of the floor is not easily found in this league. His screening ability, his rolling ability, and his playmaking, are all things that contribute to his overall positive value for this team. Defensively, he is a stout anchor that serves as the backline for Toronto more often than not. Toronto’s net rating falls by about 8 points when Poeltl is off the floor, a true signifier of the massive impact he brings.”

More on the Mamu signing:

“Mamukelashvili (ma-MOO-kell-osh-VEE-lee) has reportedly signed a two-year, $5.5-million deal with Toronto, including a player option in the second year. The 6-foot-11, 240-pound big has averaged 6.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 0.6 stocks while shooting 48.0 per cent from the field, 34.9 per cent from distance, and 72.5 per cent from the charity stripe over 126 games with the San Antonio Spurs.”

